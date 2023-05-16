Fresh off his winning his State championship bronze medal in 1A shot put on Saturday, Laneville graduating senior Deandre Thomas signed a letter of intent to attend Jarvis Christian University on Tuesday morning.
Deandre will continue his throwing career at the next level at Jarvis where he intends to study kinesiology in pursuit of one day becoming a coach.
"I’ve always wanted to be a coach. Just want to start from the bottom and build up like Coach Kincade," Thomas says, referring to his longtime Laneville coach Tracy Kincade. He thanked his family and all his coaches in the signing ceremony held in the Laneville High School gym. "It's been a long journey and I'm ready to start a new chapter."
"This can be the reward to every athlete that works hard, has good grades, and exhibits high character," Kincade noted proudly.
In addition to competing in track and field, Deandre was a staple on Laneville's basketball team for years. He received 17 scholarship offers and ultimately chose Jarvis because it was close to home and he prefers a smaller school environment.
His dad, Bobby Thomas, reminisced about Deandre's first day of school in Laneville. "He jumped out of the car and took off. Left us in the car," he said with a smile. "I'm thinking he's going to be the same way in college."
Deandre says he's not sure where he could end up coaching one day and he's open to going anywhere.