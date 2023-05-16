Fresh off his winning his State championship bronze medal in 1A shot put on Saturday, Laneville graduating senior Deandre Thomas signed a letter of intent to attend Jarvis Christian University on Tuesday morning.

Deandre will continue his throwing career at the next level at Jarvis where he intends to study kinesiology in pursuit of one day becoming a coach.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription