Fresh off his bronze medal win at the UIL State Championships in May, recent Laneville High School graduate Deandre Thomas competed at the Amateur Athletic Union’s (AAU) Region 18 qualifying meet over the weekend in Arlington where he placed second in the men’s shot put, earning a trip to the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa at the end of July.
Thomas is competing as part of the East Texas Infinity Track Club based in Longview. The club was founded two years ago by Brianna and Eric Hawkins and Thomas’ coach is Ashton Schave, also a Longview Lobo coach. Other qualifiers from ETX Infinity include Jada Owens, (17-18 women’s shot put and discus), Aiyana Hawkins (girls 15-16 pole vault), Taylor Campbell (women’s 17-18 high jump), Kingston Sheffield (boys 15-16 triple jump), Cameron Lawson (boys 11U javelin throw) and Jasper Stansell, Jacob Villasenor, Markevian White and Khlyon Sublett (men’s 17-18 4x100-meter relay).
Thomas threw 46-02 feet for second place. That falls just under his personal record of 47.01.50 feet, his best distance at the AAU district meet earlier in June.
“As always, I just hope for PRs,” says Schave about the hopes and expectations for her athletes going to the AAU Junior Olympics. “We can’t control what everybody else does. We have no idea what the competition is going to look like. I just hope that they go out there and beat what they’ve done in the past…Just keep getting better by beating their best.”
Schave has been teaching Thomas a new spin for shot put which he’s going to try at the upcoming meet. Thomas is a recent member of ETX Infinity, jumping into the summer season a little later than his teammates. He currently trains four to five days a week on his own and Mondays and Wednesdays with Schave.
“I stay focused for my family,” Thomas says about how he keeps himself mentally focused and motivated to train. “No one in my family had done what I’m doing so I know my people are proud of me. Shoutout to Chireno, Texas also, they were the ones that taught me hard work pays off.”
The AAU Junior Olympics take place from July 25-August 5.