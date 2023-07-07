Fresh off his bronze medal win at the UIL State Championships in May, recent Laneville High School graduate Deandre Thomas competed at the Amateur Athletic Union’s (AAU) Region 18 qualifying meet over the weekend in Arlington where he placed second in the men’s shot put, earning a trip to the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa at the end of July.

Thomas is competing as part of the East Texas Infinity Track Club based in Longview. The club was founded two years ago by Brianna and Eric Hawkins and Thomas’ coach is Ashton Schave, also a Longview Lobo coach. Other qualifiers from ETX Infinity include Jada Owens, (17-18 women’s shot put and discus), Aiyana Hawkins (girls 15-16 pole vault), Taylor Campbell (women’s 17-18 high jump), Kingston Sheffield (boys 15-16 triple jump), Cameron Lawson (boys 11U javelin throw) and Jasper Stansell, Jacob Villasenor, Markevian White and Khlyon Sublett (men’s 17-18 4x100-meter relay).

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription