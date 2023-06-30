TYLER—Over a dozen members of the Jet Runners Youth Track and Field Club became Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation (TAAF) State qualifiers after competing in the TAAF’s Region 6 meet on Saturday. Held at Tyler Legacy High School, the meet included athletes from several East Texas-based clubs like PTX Track, Dynasty Track Club, 5 STAAR’s, Super Sport Athletes, CVT Sports Association, Running Mavs, Pitt Elite Track, All Spikes No Brakes Tigers, Houston County Youth Track and Whitehouse/Tyler Metro Track.
Top three placements earned competitors a ticket to the State Games of Texas which will be held from July 27-30 in Brownsville. The Jet Runners’ first-place qualifiers include Leia Warren, Don’Arian Henson, Laila Wafer and Andrew Morales.
Warren placed first in the 8U girls’ 800-meter run and 400-meter dash. Her brother, Jeremiah Warren, placed second in the 10U boys’ 800-meter run. Both the Warrens are first-time state qualifiers and this is their first year competing for the Jet Runners.
Don’Arian Henson is also a first-time state qualifier and he placed first in the 12U boys’ 400-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash.
Andrew Morales took first in the 18U boys’ 3200-meter run.
Laila Wafer placed first in the 14U girls’ 100-meter dash.
The Jet Runners’ other top three placements included Evelyn Morales, Joseph Morales, Jori Anderson, Kai’Lyric Mills, Angelica Guerrero, G’Analeigh Green, Collin Allen, Jayceon Davis, Lakendra Murphy, Billy Mills III and Aiden Sanchez.
“The kids were true troopers fighting that heat, as well as the parents. They have been all season long,” said Jet Runners’ head coach and founder Lakesha Hall. “I couldn’t be prouder as a coach. Everyone did their jobs. One thing that we emphasize to the kids is we only expect them to do their very best. We don’t expect first, second, third place. As long as our kids come out and compete to the best of their ability we are beyond proud of them.”
Due to logistical reasons, the Jet Runners won’t be traveling as a group to Brownsville for the State Games, but some of the individual qualifiers are still going separately with their parents and coaches.
Founded in 2003 in Henderson, the Jet Runners currently serve kids throughout the East Texas region. The bulk of the team practices at Kilgore Middle School while a group of mainly distance runners train in Henderson.
Jet Runners' TAAF Region 6 Meet Results:
Boys 3200-meters 14U—2, Joseph Morales; 5, Noah King; 8, Aaden King
Boys 3200-meters 17U—1, Andrew Morales
Girls 50-meters 6U—4, Kase Mills; 6, Hannah Morales
Girls 50-meters 8U—6, Jori Anderson; 10, Leah Vega
Girls 4x100-meters8U—3, Jori Anderson, Kai’Lyric Mills, Leia Warren, Angelica Guerrero
Girls 800-meters 8U—1, Leia Warren
Boys 800-meters 10U—2, Jeremiah Warren
Boys 800-meters 12U—4, Aiden Sanchez
Boys 800-meters 14U—5, Noah King; 6, Aaden King
Girls 100-meters 8U—4, Kase Mills
Girls 100-meters 8U—4, Kai’Lyrics Mills; 8, Jori Anderson; 13, Angelica Guerrero; 15, Leah Vega
Boys 100-meters 8U—5, Jayceon Davis
Girls 100-meters 10U—2, G’Analeigh Green
Boys 100-meters 10U—3, Collin Allen
Girls 100-meters 12U—21, I’Necia Warren
Boys 100-meters 12U—4, Don’Arian Henson
Girls 100-meters 14U—1, Laila Wafer; 16, Ke’Asia McClenton
Girls 100-meters 18U—3, Lakendra Murphy
Girls 400-meters 8U—1, Leia Warren
Boys 400-meters 8U—3, Jayceon Davis
Girls 400-meters 10U—4, G’Analeigh Green
Boys 400-meters 10U—3, Billy Mills III; 4, Jeremiah Warren
Boys 400-meters 12U—1, Don’Arian Henson
Boys 400-meters 14U—9, Lindsay Pryor
Girls 200-meters 8U—3, Kai’Lyric Mills; 10, Angelica Guerrero; 12, Rhikinlei Stein
Boys 200-meters 8U—3, Jayceon Davis
Girls 200-meters 10U—4, G’Analeigh Green
Boys 200-meters 10U—5, Collin Allen; 7, Billy Mills III
Girls 200-meters 12U—12, I’Necia Warren
Boys 200-meters 12U—2, Don’Arian Henson
Girls 200-meters 14U—13, Ke’Asia McClenton
Boys 200-meters 14U—16, Lindsay Pryor
Girls 200-meters 18U—3, Lakendra Murphy
Girls 1600-meters 10U—3, Evelyn Morales
Boys 1600-meters 12U—3, Aiden Sanchez
Boys 1600-meters 14U—3, Joseph Morales; 6, Noah King; 8, Aaden King
Boys 1600-meters 18U—1, Andrew Morales