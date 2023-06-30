TYLER—Over a dozen members of the Jet Runners Youth Track and Field Club became Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation (TAAF) State qualifiers after competing in the TAAF’s Region 6 meet on Saturday. Held at Tyler Legacy High School, the meet included athletes from several East Texas-based clubs like PTX Track, Dynasty Track Club, 5 STAAR’s, Super Sport Athletes, CVT Sports Association, Running Mavs, Pitt Elite Track, All Spikes No Brakes Tigers, Houston County Youth Track and Whitehouse/Tyler Metro Track.

Top three placements earned competitors a ticket to the State Games of Texas which will be held from July 27-30 in Brownsville. The Jet Runners’ first-place qualifiers include Leia Warren, Don’Arian Henson, Laila Wafer and Andrew Morales.

