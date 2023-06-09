Area kids who compete for the Jet Runners Youth Track and Field Club captured a slew of medals at the Maverick Friday Night Relays on Friday in Marshall.

The 6U girls team consisting of Kase Mills, Leah Vega, Angelica Guerrero and Evelyn Morales placed first in the sprint medley and second in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays. They were the only Jet Runners relay team that ran all four relays.

