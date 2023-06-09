Area kids who compete for the Jet Runners Youth Track and Field Club captured a slew of medals at the Maverick Friday Night Relays on Friday in Marshall.
The 6U girls team consisting of Kase Mills, Leah Vega, Angelica Guerrero and Evelyn Morales placed first in the sprint medley and second in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays. They were the only Jet Runners relay team that ran all four relays.
A coed 10U team consisting of Billy Mills III, Keller Morgan, G'Analeigh Green and Collin Allen placed first in the 4x100 relay and second in the 4x200. Mills, Morgan, Allen and Jeremiah Warren placed third in the sprint medley.
The 8U girls team featuring Rhikinlei Stien, Kai'Lyric Mils, Leia Warren and Jordan Anderson finished first in their 4x200 meter relay. They also captured the silver medal in their 4x100 meter relay.
The 14U girls featuring Laila Wafer, Malea Jones, Jada Smith and Journee Smith pkaced first in their 4x100 relay.
The 14U team with Madison Stults, Ke’Asia McClenton, Nevaeh Stien and Jones took second in the 4x200 relay.
Stults, McClenton, Stien and Smith took second in the 4x400 relay.
The 14U boys team with Aiden Sanchez, Lindsay Prior, Don’Arian Henson and Joseph Morales took second in the 4x400 relay.
A coed 18U team featuring Scott Stults, Andrew Morales, KeKe Murphy and Brendon Fuller placed third in the 4x400 relay.
The Jet Runners had participants from ages five to 18 and all of them came home with a medal on Friday.
"I couldn't be prouder. They had a lot of fun," said Lakeisha Hall, head coach and founder of the Jet Runners. "I love to watch these kids transition from being a newbie to being a veteran. I have some kids that stand out in mind when I say that. It's all about the youth for me. Giving them opportunities that some of us didn't have."
Established in 2003 in Henderson, the Jet Runners are affiliated with the Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation (TAAF) and currently serve kids throughout the East Texas region. The bulk of the team practices at Kilgore Middle School while a group of mainly distance runners train in Henderson.
Their summer season began in late April and their next meet will be in Lufkin on June 10, hosted by the PTX Track Club. There will be a TAAF meet on June 24 in Tyler where competitors will try to qualify to the State Games of Texas to be held July 27-30 in Brownsville.