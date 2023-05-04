It was another busy evening at the Henderson Sports Complex for the Henderson Boys Baseball Association (HBBA) spring leagues on Tuesday. The fields were finally mostly dry after several rainy days and crowds packed the stands to watch the T-Ball 5U/6U, Peanut 7U/8U, Texas League 9U/10U, Little League 11U/12U and Pony League 13U/14U teams play.
HBBA has 25 teams across the different leagues with coaches selecting their players via a draft before the season began on March 25. Next week is the final week of regular games and there will be closing ceremonies on May 20 where players will be awarded trophies and rings.