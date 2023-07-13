Henderson Lady Lions soccer standout and the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s All-Rose Country Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Williams hosted the 2023 All-ETX Soccer Camp at Lions Stadium on May 21 earlier this summer.

As she prepares for her college soccer career at LeTourneau University, Williams said she wanted to do the camp to give back to her community and teach the youth and aspiring young soccer players of East Texas that “success on the field takes many days and years of sacrifice and effort.” She hopes to inspire them to strive to be successful and never give up on their dreams.

