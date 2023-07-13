Henderson Lady Lions soccer standout and the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s All-Rose Country Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Williams hosted the 2023 All-ETX Soccer Camp at Lions Stadium on May 21 earlier this summer.
As she prepares for her college soccer career at LeTourneau University, Williams said she wanted to do the camp to give back to her community and teach the youth and aspiring young soccer players of East Texas that “success on the field takes many days and years of sacrifice and effort.” She hopes to inspire them to strive to be successful and never give up on their dreams.
Joining Williams as camp leaders were former teammates Georgia Scott (Longview graduate attending Texas Christian University), Kyra Taylor (Longview graduate attending Louisiana Tech University), Gabby Thompson (Whitehouse graduate attending Tyler Junior College) and Kady Spears (rising senior at Lindale).
They had fifty campers for the free camp including girls and boys aged six through 14, all of whom received shirts sponsored by Sam’s Tree and Roofing Services. The camp focused on teaching individual skills important for playing at an elite level, including offensive combination moves to beat defenders in a one-on-one situation, control of the ball and movement and positioning on the field without the ball.