Two Henderson Lady Lions softballers, Jacie Boothe and Addy Davis, kept busy this summer playing for the 16U Firecrackers travel softball team based out of Monroe, La. and their season wrapped up with a whirlwind week at the National Fastpitch Alliance’s (NFA) National Tournament on Friday in Ruston, La..

The week began with Boothe being selected for the NFA’s College Camp 16/18 All-Star team and earning the honor of playing in the NFA All-Star game on July 18 at Louisiana Tech. Thirty players were selected out of the 235 attending the camp by college coaches. The coaches represented Lousiana Tech, McNeese State, Arizona State, Grambling, LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Eunice, UT-Tyler, Memphis and Virginia Tech. Boothe was one of the youngest members of the team at 15 years old. Boothe’s team fell 4-8 to in the All-Star game.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription