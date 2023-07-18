Two Henderson Lady Lions softballers, Jacie Boothe and Addy Davis, kept busy this summer playing for the 16U Firecrackers travel softball team based out of Monroe, La. and their season wrapped up with a whirlwind week at the National Fastpitch Alliance’s (NFA) National Tournament on Friday in Ruston, La..
The week began with Boothe being selected for the NFA’s College Camp 16/18 All-Star team and earning the honor of playing in the NFA All-Star game on July 18 at Louisiana Tech. Thirty players were selected out of the 235 attending the camp by college coaches. The coaches represented Lousiana Tech, McNeese State, Arizona State, Grambling, LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Eunice, UT-Tyler, Memphis and Virginia Tech. Boothe was one of the youngest members of the team at 15 years old. Boothe’s team fell 4-8 to in the All-Star game.
The NFA National Tournament ran from Tuesday to Saturday beginning with 32 teams in the 16U pool play. The Firecrackers, coached by Mark Hicks, fell 2-5 to Unity Boyington 16U for their tournament opener. On Wednesday, they took a tough 1-9 loss to Nola Navy 16U but bounced back to beat HITT Gold 16U—Luna 6-3. The Firecrackers couldn’t keep that momentum going and lost games on Thursday and Friday, first 8-10 to Louisiana 007’s 16U and PF Garner 16U by 1-7, bringing their tournament to an end.
Davis had two hits in the Firecracker’s win on Wednesday and one RBI. Boothe pitched the Friday game where she went five innings and allowed six hits and three runs, walked two and struck out one. Before Friday, she’d already faced over 80 batters, pitched nearly 15 innings and thrown almost 300 pitches. Boothe made no complaints, saying on Friday morning before the game, “I’ll pitch until I can’t pitch anymore. And when I can’t pitch anymore, I’ll just go out there and throw change-ups!”
The Firecracker’s season began in mid-May and they went 20-16-2 overall.