The Henderson Boys Baseball Association's T-ball and 14U All-Stars competed in their Dixie League regional and state tournaments this weekend.

Playing at the Whataburger Sports Complex in Kilgore, the 14U All-Stars went 1-2 overall for a sixth-place finish out of a bracket of 13 teams for the Dixie Boys Baseball (DBB) State Tournament. They excelled in game one on Saturday, defeating Splendora 14-2. Caden Harman started on the pitcher's mound, striking out four, walking one and allowing no runs against 10 batters.

