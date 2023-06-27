The Henderson Boys Baseball Association's T-ball and 14U All-Stars competed in their Dixie League regional and state tournaments this weekend.
Playing at the Whataburger Sports Complex in Kilgore, the 14U All-Stars went 1-2 overall for a sixth-place finish out of a bracket of 13 teams for the Dixie Boys Baseball (DBB) State Tournament. They excelled in game one on Saturday, defeating Splendora 14-2. Caden Harman started on the pitcher's mound, striking out four, walking one and allowing no runs against 10 batters.
The 14U team had a tougher time in game two later that afternoon, falling to Diboll 5-18. That loss sent them to a knock-out game on Sunday where they fought hard against Kilgore but ultimately lost 7-10 to wrap up their season.
Head coach Roper Castleberry praised the team's effort, especially their defense in games one and three. Zayden Castleberry was a consistent hitter all weekend, only getting one out the whole tournament.
"All the other teams aren't like us, we only have a couple of weeks to get ready for All-Stars," noted Castleberry. "Advancing to State is a plus. The other teams are together all year, playing on the weekends together."
Playing in the 2023 T-Ball Division I South Regional Tournament in Center, Henderson's T-ball All-Stars took a 25-11 loss for their tournament opener against Splendora on Saturday morning. They came firing back for their afternoon game two against Hudson. After falling behind by up to seven runs, the Henderson kids rallied for a 28-27 victory. Game three on Sunday against Bullard was another close one with a final score of 27-26—a loss for Henderson that knocked them out of the tournament.
"I am beyond proud of this team. The improvement in them in just two short weeks is remarkable. They fought till the end in every single game and left it all on the field," said head coach Shadow Sanders. "This group has so much heart and talent. I see a bright future in these athletes!"