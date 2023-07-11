The Henderson 16U Blue Sox traveled to Franklin, Texas for a showcase baseball tournament over the weekend and fought all the way to the championship held at Texas A&M’s Olsen Field in College Station on Sunday afternoon. They ultimately fell 4-7 to a TriplePlay Scout 16U team out of Pearland, Texas, but head coach Bart Bradley said that just making it the final was a great way to end their summer season. “Everybody was so pumped up. Especially after the way we won the two games this morning,” said Bradley, referring to the Blue Sox’s two thrilling Sunday morning walk-off semi-final victories that secured their spot in the afternoon championship game. Only the finalists would earn the honor of playing at Olsen Field. “My mom—I called her and kind of set her up. I told her we were leaving Franklin. She said, ‘Oh, did you all get beat?’ I said no, we’re headed to A&M,” said Bradley with a smile. The scorching temperatures and the gauntlet of three games in a row on Sunday took its toll on the tired Blue Sox. Bradley said they were really rationing pitchers by the end and had to bring back guys who’d already pitched that day. “I’m proud of everybody,” said Bradley. “Everybody did something. Turner [Lebow], he hadn’t played in two years and got some hits. Ben [Stephens], he got the game winning hit in the last game.” He also praised the team for battling back after falling behind in both their morning games. The first game that day saw them down 2-7 against Texas Freedom 15U after the first inning. They had a five-run rally in the bottom of the second to make the score 7-8, tied it up in the fourth and then Hawk Haynes hit a walk-off single in the fifth. Manning Bradley got the pitching win, taking over for the last 4.2 innings where he allowed four hits and one run, walked two and struck out one. In the second game against Batter’s Box 2025, the Blue Sox were tied with them 2-2 when Stephens got his walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth. Greenhouse was the winning pitcher, going 4.1 innings where he allowed four hits and two runs, walked three and struck out one. The Blue Sox fell behind by three runs after one inning against the TriplePlay Scout team in the final. They got multiple hits in the top of the fourth, including singles by Bradley, Cole Greenhouse and Racer Wriggle and doubles by Caden Foster and Kayne Brantley which tied the game 3-3. The game slipped away after the TriplePlay Scout team got to walk in three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Blue Sox would add one more run in the top of the sixth after Zane Holder doubled and scored on Foster’s ground ball. Wriggle pitched four innings, surrendering six runs and six hits, walking three and striking out four. Foster took over for Wriggle during the bottom of the fifth where he allowed two hits and one run. Aydin Thomas pitched last for the Blue Sox, allowing one hit and striking out two. During pool play, the Blue Sox won their tournament opener against the Burkburnett Blacksox 2025 by 8-0 on Friday and rallied to defeat Batter’s Box 2025 by 5-4 on Saturday. Foster pitched six innings on Friday where he gave up two hits, walked seven and struck out five. Brantley pitched six innings on Saturday where he allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four.
