MARSHALL, Texas—After two days of double-elimination bracket play, the Henderson Blue Sox lost 9-3 to Panola County for second place overall in the 2023 Dixie Boys Baseball (DBB) Pre Majors State Tournament on Monday.

The 16U Blue Sox fared well on Sunday, first taking down the Marshall Pre Majors 12-3 and then narrowly losing 7-6 to Panola due to a walk-off single. After Panola also defeated Marshall on day one, Henderson and Panola were set to play each other for the finale. With one loss already, Henderson would need to beat them twice in a row to claim first place and earn a trip to the DBB Pre Majors World Series on July 21-25 in Sterlington, Louisiana. Panola only needed to win once on Monday. 

