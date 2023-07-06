MARSHALL, Texas—After two days of double-elimination bracket play, the Henderson Blue Sox lost 9-3 to Panola County for second place overall in the 2023 Dixie Boys Baseball (DBB) Pre Majors State Tournament on Monday.
The 16U Blue Sox fared well on Sunday, first taking down the Marshall Pre Majors 12-3 and then narrowly losing 7-6 to Panola due to a walk-off single. After Panola also defeated Marshall on day one, Henderson and Panola were set to play each other for the finale. With one loss already, Henderson would need to beat them twice in a row to claim first place and earn a trip to the DBB Pre Majors World Series on July 21-25 in Sterlington, Louisiana. Panola only needed to win once on Monday.
The Blue Sox were able to get on board with one run early but gradually watched the game slip away as Panola added runs in every inning except the third.
Henderson’s head coach Bart Bradley said they knew after their performance on day one they had a chance to beat Panola. Their offense just couldn’t keep up on day two.
“I was pleased with our hitting in the whole tournament. Pretty much everyone contributed,” said Bradley.
Henderson had 18 hits in game one against Marshall with multiple hits from Manning Bradley, Zane Holder, Caden Foster and Hawk Haynes. They tallied nine hits in their first game against Panola including doubles from Bradley and Cole Greenhouse and singles from Haynes, Aydin Thomas, Racer Wriggle, Kayne Brantley, Ben Stephens and Foster. Bradley, Foster and Greenhouse had multiple hits out of Henderson’s nine overall in game three.
Bradley highlighted the solid pitching by Foster in game one. He pitched all seven innings, walking five and striking out seven for the win. The Blue Sox also committed no errors in the field, with Holder having the most chances with ten.
Brantley started on the pitcher’s mound for Henderson in game two, lasting 1.2 innings where he allowed one run and four hits and struck out two. Haynes pitched 2.2 innings and Greenhouse pitched the last two.
For game three, Bradley pitched one inning, allowing four hits and six runs and walking two. Wriggle took over for five innings, walking five and striking out two.
“We’ve played four tournaments this summer with this team,” said Bradley. “There are five kids that have played together since they were seven years old. The rest were kids who hadn’t played together until this summer. They’re still in a process of learning each other.”
Five of the players are from Henderson High School, two from Hallsville, one from Kilgore, two from Gary and one from Mount Enterprise. They are notably also a 16U team—with a few 15-year-old players included—who held their own playing against 17-year-olds in the State Tournament.
While the Blue Sox won’t advance to the Pre Majors World Series, their season isn’t done. They’re set to compete in the Texas A&M Showcase Tournament from July 7-9. They’ll be in a 16U bracket with 19 teams total from all over the state and some from out-of-state.
Bradley said he and his coaches weren’t sure at the beginning of the summer if they were going to register a team for the showcase, but after seeing the team come together over the last two months, they think the Blue Sox can be competitive. The players and parents are also excited for the opportunity.
Most of the games will take place at Franklin Ranch Complex in Franklin, Texas. The championship game on Sunday will be at Texas A&M’s Olsen Field.