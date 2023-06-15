Henderson Middle School hosted a volleyball camp this week for grades third through sixth and ninth through twelve. Empower Volleyball Performance, a non-profit organization, ran the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, splitting the age groups into two different sessions.
"It's just amazing when you have young ones in the gym. If you get them excited about volleyball at this young age it's a wonderful thing," said LaTasha Jacobs, the head coach from Empower. Jacobs has been teaching and coaching volleyball for 15 years and currently works at Longview High School.
Camps each day started with warmups before moving into various group and paired exercises.
Jacobs taught the younger girls proper form and balance for things like passing, bumping and moving to meet the ball.
"With the younger ones we just start with the basic skills," she said. "We just try to teach them a little about the fundamentals of the game and making it fun."
The younger girls got to play in six-on-six scrimmages on day two.
Day two of camp for the high school girls saw them split up into four groups and rotated around the gym to focus on exercises and doing reps for setting, hitting, passing and ball control.
Empower will also be holding a volleyball skills clinic on June 22 at Gladewater High School for middle school and elementary kids.