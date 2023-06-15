Henderson Middle School hosted a volleyball camp this week for grades third through sixth and ninth through twelve. Empower Volleyball Performance, a non-profit organization, ran the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, splitting the age groups into two different sessions.

"It's just amazing when you have young ones in the gym. If you get them excited about volleyball at this young age it's a wonderful thing," said LaTasha Jacobs, the head coach from Empower. Jacobs has been teaching and coaching volleyball for 15 years and currently works at Longview High School.

