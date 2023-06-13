Henderson Middle School played host to a basketball camp for more than 50 campers aged grades second through ninth last week. Dubbed the Camp of Champions, it was organized by Henderson ISD's new varsity head coach, Cleveland Brown, with assistance from the new freshman coach Tyler Stern, assistant coach Alex Cloudy and assistant coach Noble Kelly.
The camp lasted from Monday to Friday with older campers learning dribbling techniques, shooting techniques, passing skills and team concepts. The younger campers learned the basics like Triple Threat, B.E.E.F. (Balance, Eyes, Elbow Follow Thru), shooting drills and ball handling techniques.
Campers also participated in jump shot and layup competitions. Wyatt Mosley was the layup winner with 62 points and Kenny Fleets claimed the shooting competition with 91 points. Awards were also handed out at the end of camp for Mr. Offense (Fleets), Mr. Defense (Kaleb Hughes), Lance Johnson (Mr. Character), Most Improved Player (Rex Duhon), Mr. Hustle for the sixth through ninth graders (Cayden Cameron), Mosley (Most Coachable Player), Best Attitude (Rieston Duey) and Mr. Hustle for the second through fifth graders (James Howard).
"I'm just trying to bring the love of the game of basketball back to Henderson," said Brown about his goal with the camp. "We have been down for the past few years, and this is how it starts. Investing your time in kids goes a long way. I teach how basketball correlates to the game of life. I always tell the kids that I used to be one of them. I am a Lion and I live like I roar!"