Henderson Middle School played host to a basketball camp for more than 50 campers aged grades second through ninth last week. Dubbed the Camp of Champions, it was organized by Henderson ISD's new varsity head coach, Cleveland Brown, with assistance from the new freshman coach Tyler Stern, assistant coach Alex Cloudy and assistant coach Noble Kelly.

The camp lasted from Monday to Friday with older campers learning dribbling techniques, shooting techniques, passing skills and team concepts. The younger campers learned the basics like Triple Threat, B.E.E.F. (Balance, Eyes, Elbow Follow Thru), shooting drills and ball handling techniques.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription