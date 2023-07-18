The Henderson Lions Stadium served as the host of a special youth track meet on Saturday. Organized by Henderson’s Mesha Garland Washington with the help of other parents and volunteers, the meet featured athletes between the ages of six and 18 representing Henderson ISD, the Henderson Jet Runners, Tyler/Whitehouse’s Metro Track, the Marshall Mavericks, Crockett Elite, Beast Texas, Liberty Eylau, The Bandits and PTX Hudson braving the July heat for a friendly, informal competition of sprints, relays and distance races.

For some of these athletes the meet was a great warm-up for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s (TAAF) State Games of Texas set to take place July 27-30 in Brownsville.

