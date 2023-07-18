The Henderson Lions Stadium served as the host of a special youth track meet on Saturday. Organized by Henderson’s Mesha Garland Washington with the help of other parents and volunteers, the meet featured athletes between the ages of six and 18 representing Henderson ISD, the Henderson Jet Runners, Tyler/Whitehouse’s Metro Track, the Marshall Mavericks, Crockett Elite, Beast Texas, Liberty Eylau, The Bandits and PTX Hudson braving the July heat for a friendly, informal competition of sprints, relays and distance races.
For some of these athletes the meet was a great warm-up for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s (TAAF) State Games of Texas set to take place July 27-30 in Brownsville.
Highlights from Henderson’s athletes included six-year-old Evelyn Morales of the Jet Runners who took first place in every 6U race she ran including the 50-meter dash, the 800-meter run, the 400-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay. Competing as well were Evelyn’s siblings Andrew, Joseph and Hannah. Andrew took first in the 17U 800-meter run and second in the 17-18U boys’ 400-meter dash. Joseph placed first in the 13/14U boys’ 800-meter run and 400-meter dash.
Earning first-places finishes in the 4x100-meter relays were the Henderson 15/16U boys with a time of 46.59 as well as the 10U boys from the Jet Runners with a time of 58:62. The 15/16U Henderson girls took second behind Tyler Metro in their 4x100-meter relay with a 55.38 while the Henderson 6U and 10U girls placed first in their 4x100-meter relays with times of 1:33:31 and 1:02:34 respectively.
Henderson’s Bryleigh Brown placed first in the 10U girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:15:39.
The meet also included a fun 4x100-meter relay featuring the participation of some parents and coaches.