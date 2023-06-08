Teams from West Rusk, Harmony and Troup joined the Henderson Lions at Lions Stadium for the start of their 7on7 summer league games on Monday.
Both varsity and JV teams from each school participated, with the teams split up on different ends of the field and coaches acting as referees.
Henderson head coach Clay Baker says he noted a lot of positives for the Lions and a lot of things they can grow on.
"The big thing for us is getting guys out competing, learning the system, and throwing and catching the ball," Baker said. "We aren’t just competing externally, but we also have a lot of internal competitions going on. We have an almost brand-new coaching staff, and this is giving those coaches an opportunity to see the guys out competing. Whether it’s 7on7 or summer workouts these coaches are evaluating and trying to find the best combination of 11 guys on each side of the ball that give us an opportunity to be successful."
West Rusk head coach Rafe Mata said that this was the Raiders' first chance to get on the field against some different faces due to their baseball and track spring seasons going so long.
"It's always good for our kids to get out and compete against the level of competition we get to see in this league," said Mata. "When you play Henderson, Troup and the State Semifinalist in Harmony, you have to bring your A-game every snap. It's good for our young kids to see the speed difference from what they've been accustomed to in the past."
The 7on7 games will continue at Lions Stadium every Monday in June. The next one will feature Henderson, Troup, Carlisle and West Rusk.