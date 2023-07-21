The start of the Henderson Lions’ soccer season may be months away but a handful of future and current players got a head start participating in a two-day free practice camp at the indoor practice field at Henderson High School (HHS) this week. The head boys’ soccer coach Jorge Cardenas held two hour-long sessions for twelve fourth through eighth graders and ten ninth through twelfth graders on Thursday and Friday evening.
It was the turnout Cardenas was expecting, as most of his players are still away on summer vacation. The kids who could participate took to the field with enthusiasm, eager to sharpen their skills and in the case of many of the younger players, pick up new ones.
Cardenas organized the practice into three sections beginning with a combined warm-up and one-on-one exercise. Following that was a pass and receive exercise to practice accuracy and timing. They wrapped up the session with some offense versus defense with three players on each side and two neutral players, focusing on movement, passing and receiving, accuracy, communication and of course, goal scoring.
“One of our objectives this year is we’ve got to finish better,” says Cardenas. “With the tactics of the game, with the opponents sometimes, you might have a few chances at the goal. You just have to be sharp enough.”
Last season Cardenas noted that the team worked the ball very well but later in the season as they faced their toughest opponents finishing a plays became more challenging.
“We’ve got a lot of people coming back. The defensive line—three or four critical players have left. But the kids who are seniors, juniors and sophomores—it’s going to be a good blend again. And the ones coming up from the middle school are a very good group,” says Cardenas. “You start incorporating [the younger kids] early. As they see them and travel sometimes with the JV and varsity players, they start loving it. They want to play with the big kids.”
The camp was also a chance for the players to meet their new assistant coach Oscar Aragon who played soccer for the University of St. Thomas before graduating this year. Aragon grew up in Houston and is new to the Henderson area.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for me. There’s a lot of skill, a lot of talent here. A lot to work with for sure,” Aragon said. “I hope I can help motivate these kids to have a great season. And the most important thing obviously will be for them to have fun and enjoy it. Because high school goes by quick, you know.”
Aragon will also be coaching cross country and soccer for Henderson Middle School.
The Lions will be back to practicing in earnest after Thanksgiving in preparation for the winter season and many will participate in cross country to stay in shape until then.