The start of the Henderson Lions’ soccer season may be months away but a handful of future and current players got a head start participating in a two-day free practice camp at the indoor practice field at Henderson High School (HHS) this week. The head boys’ soccer coach Jorge Cardenas held two hour-long sessions for twelve fourth through eighth graders and ten ninth through twelfth graders on Thursday and Friday evening.

It was the turnout Cardenas was expecting, as most of his players are still away on summer vacation. The kids who could participate took to the field with enthusiasm, eager to sharpen their skills and in the case of many of the younger players, pick up new ones.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription