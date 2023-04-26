Ava Turlington, Chase Everitt and Trey Pinnell represented Henderson High School at the 4A Region 3 golf championship tournament at the Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville last week.

Turlington shot an 84 on the first day and an 85 on the second, missing out on qualifying for State by just three strokes. She placed eighth overall.

