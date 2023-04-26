Ava Turlington, Chase Everitt and Trey Pinnell represented Henderson High School at the 4A Region 3 golf championship tournament at the Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville last week.
Turlington shot an 84 on the first day and an 85 on the second, missing out on qualifying for State by just three strokes. She placed eighth overall.
"She did an amazing job on a very challenging course. It was one of the most challenging courses I have ever seen," said coach Tanya Davis.
Everitt shot 89 and 81 for day one and two, respectively and placed 21st overall.
"I am so proud of all these players," added Davis. "They gave everything they had at regionals and should be proud of the accomplishment of making it to regionals. It was a great challenge for each of them. I know they will only continue to grow as golfers and future leaders."