Week two of a series of summer volleyball games took place at the Henderson Middle School gyms on Monday. There are 21 teams from seven different schools participating in the league featuring varsity, JV and freshman teams.

Henderson's head coach Keasa Bonds says she's happy about the number of participants they have committed to play this coming school year. Besides Henderson's varsity, there are two JV teams, two freshman teams and one eighth-grade team competing in the summer league.

