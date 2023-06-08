Week two of a series of summer volleyball games took place at the Henderson Middle School gyms on Monday. There are 21 teams from seven different schools participating in the league featuring varsity, JV and freshman teams.
Henderson's head coach Keasa Bonds says she's happy about the number of participants they have committed to play this coming school year. Besides Henderson's varsity, there are two JV teams, two freshman teams and one eighth-grade team competing in the summer league.
"Summer preparation is vital to our fall season," said Bonds. "Varsity had three starters graduate but several returners that should do wellnext season. Looking forward to more progress this summer and excited for the 2023 season!"
Henderson's varsity team is currently undefeated after two weeks of league play. They came out on top against Chapel Hill this week and defeated Brook Hill and West Rusk in week one. They will play Arp on Monday.
The summer league will continue on June 12 and wrap up on June 19.