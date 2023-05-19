Henderson High School held a spring signing day for seven soon-to-graduate student athletes on Wednesday afternoon, including Marissa Aparicio, Avigail Bazaldua, Maddie Powers, Jordan Williams, Shuntreveon Roquemore, Isiah Tavo and Kara Washington.

Aparicio signed to play soccer at Blinn College. She was on Henderson’s varsity team for four years and was the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year for District 4A-15. She was named 1st Team All-District four times.

