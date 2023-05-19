Henderson High School held a spring signing day for seven soon-to-graduate student athletes on Wednesday afternoon, including Marissa Aparicio, Avigail Bazaldua, Maddie Powers, Jordan Williams, Shuntreveon Roquemore, Isiah Tavo and Kara Washington.
Aparicio signed to play soccer at Blinn College. She was on Henderson’s varsity team for four years and was the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year for District 4A-15. She was named 1st Team All-District four times.
Bazaldua and Powers both signed letters of intent to play soccer at Jacksonville College. Bazaldua is a four-year varsity player and made 2nd Team All-District twice. Powers is a two-year varsity player and was also twice named 2nd Team All-District.
Williams is to play soccer at LeTourneau University. She is a four-year varsity player who was named MVP of District 4A-15 for the 2023 season in which she broke Henderson’s single-season and career goals scoring record. She was twice named to 1st Team All-District.
Roquemore will play football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. “Shuntreveon is a very hard-working kid who is well deserving of being a collegiate athlete,” said Omardrick Douglas, one of Roquemore’s Henderson coaches. “He has put in the work on and off the field to be presented with this moment.”
Tavo will be playing football at Texas Lutheran University. “[Tavo] always showed up ready to work and get better at his craft,” said former coach Kyle Farrell. “He made me become a better coach by asking many questions and wanting to do extra drills. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes at the next level.”
Washington was a three-year starter for the Henderson volleyball team and she will continue playing that sport at Richland College. Last season she was named 1st Team All-District and was a finalist for the Longview Orthopaedic Association’s Athlete of the Year.