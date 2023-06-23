Where other athletic-minded kids might complain about getting dragged to the gym or track for early morning workouts, Evelyn Morales will cry if she can't go train. The tireless six-year-old is on a mission to be the fastest kid her age in the world and she's got the work ethic to make it happen.
Monday evening at Henderson's Lions Stadium, Evelyn was braving the high temperatures and humidity to run laps in preparation for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) Region VI Qualifier meet taking place on June 24 in Tyler. Evelyn currently competes as part of Henderson's Jet Runners Track and Field Club and she trains under the watchful eye of her parents Martin and Caitlin Morales.
"Today she ran a 6.56 for the mile," said Martin. "That's a new record for her."
Martin tries to keep track of unofficial world running records for kids Evelyn's age and it's not easy getting that information verified. They know of a six-year-old girl in the Netherlands who ran a 6.36 mile. Evelyn, naturally, wants to beat that record next. When she turns seven, she will eye the next target: beating the 6.05 mile record set by a seven-year-old in the States.
Lakeisha Hall, founder and manager of the Jet Runners, wouldn't be surprised at all if she keeps breaking records.
"The sky is the limit. What she puts her mind to, she gets," Hall says. "She has the athletic drive to want to be better, to compete. To be six and have that type of passion is an awesome thing."
Really, the only thing that limits Evelyn, Hall says, is that her legs are short. Once she gets taller and stronger, she bets there'll be no stopping her.
Martin and Caitlin bring Evelyn to train at the track sometimes twice a day, early morning and late in the evening and they make regular trips to the gym. Also joining them often for training are Evelyn's two older brothers, Andrew and Joseph, both Jet Runners and runners competing for Henderson ISD, as well as her younger sister Hannah.
Evelyn is a driven distance runner who has run the two-mile, mile and 800-meters. She's also competed in the 100-meters and 50-meters, including in relays with teammates. Individually, Evelyn is often competing against girls several years older and almost twice her height. She holds her own.
Her parents bring her to local middle school track competitions where Martin says many of the coaches know her and allow her to run alongside the older kids. She was the first five-year-old to ever compete against middle schoolers in the country, according to Martin.
In a district middle school meet last April, she ran in a race against 14-year-olds and placed sixth out of 14. In a 1.5-mile race, she beat eight other girls to place sixth. At the Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational last October, when Evelyn was still five, she ran a two-mile race with 272 middle school girls and placed 199 with a time of 19:00.8 minutes.
At last year's TAAF regional meet she placed second in the mile and went on to run against 10-year-olds at the State meet in Corpus Christi.
The mile is Evelyn's favorite race and sometimes it doesn't even seem to tire her out. Hall recalls a funny moment when Evelyn was on the last lap of a mile run and her dad happened to come out to meet her at the 200 mark. Not even missing a beat, she called out to him to go back because he was "in the wrong spot." She didn't even sound out of breath.
"How does she have the energy?" Hall laughs.
For Saturday's TAAF regional meet, Evelyn is competing in the 10U mile.
In addition to training some of the Jet Runners, Martin says he is hoping to start up a kids' fitness club in the off-season, likely at the beginning of next year. The club will likely be called Kids Strong Fitness and it will help kids get in shape and prepare them to compete at a high school level.