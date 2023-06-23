Where other athletic-minded kids might complain about getting dragged to the gym or track for early morning workouts, Evelyn Morales will cry if she can't go train. The tireless six-year-old is on a mission to be the fastest kid her age in the world and she's got the work ethic to make it happen.

Monday evening at Henderson's Lions Stadium, Evelyn was braving the high temperatures and humidity to run laps in preparation for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) Region VI Qualifier meet taking place on June 24 in Tyler. Evelyn currently competes as part of Henderson's Jet Runners Track and Field Club and she trains under the watchful eye of her parents Martin and Caitlin Morales.

