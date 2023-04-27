Isaiah Doan of the Henderson Boys Baseball Association's (HBBA) 14U Pony Rangers pitched lights out on Tuesday night in Arp.

The 14-year-old threw for six innings where he struck out 17 out of 19 batters with 74 pitches. The only out he didn't deal himself was a pop-up to second base in the bottom of the fourth. He was one error away from a perfect game due to an Arp groundout that reached on an error in the second inning. The game ended in a 0-0 tie.

