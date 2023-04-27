Isaiah Doan of the Henderson Boys Baseball Association's (HBBA) 14U Pony Rangers pitched lights out on Tuesday night in Arp.
The 14-year-old threw for six innings where he struck out 17 out of 19 batters with 74 pitches. The only out he didn't deal himself was a pop-up to second base in the bottom of the fourth. He was one error away from a perfect game due to an Arp groundout that reached on an error in the second inning. The game ended in a 0-0 tie.
"None at all," said Isaiah when asked if he felt any pressure as the game went on and he kept ringing up strikeouts. "I didn't even notice until the very end."
Isaiah's achievement came on only his fourth game back after a six-month-long injury recovery. Last fall he took a direct hit to his pitching elbow with a helmet during a middle school football game against Lindale, fracturing it. His doctor ordered two and a half months of rest with no upper body activity, ending his football season. He also needed 12 weeks of physical therapy. Doan was cleared to play at the start of February, and his parents, Joshua and Jamie Doan, decided it'd be best that he played for HBBA rather than doing a more demanding travel baseball schedule this season.
Isaiah says he's in good shape now and Tuesday's game was a "big confidence boost."
Since coming back, he's started three games and pitched in relief for two more. He's pitched 14.2 innings where he faced 63 batters, struck out 41, only walked two and has an ERA of 0.955.
The HBBA Rangers have four games left this season with a handful left to make up due to weather.
Isaiah is currently an eighth-grader at Henderson Middle School where he's also participated in track as a pole vaulter. His passion for sports and fitness extends to CrossFit which he's been doing since he was little. He hopes to do football, powerlifting, track, baseball and golf when he moves on to high school.
"As long as he maintains an A, B honor roll, I am good with whatever he wants to do," said his proud dad.