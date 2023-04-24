Henderson 9, Spring Hill 19 - District 17-4A: The high-scoring game lasted nearly four hours with Henderson's Jacie Boothe on the pitcher's mound for all seven innings. Despite retaking the lead from Spring Hill three times over the first four innings, the Lady Lions watched the game slip away due to errors that helped give away 11 runs.
The Lady Panthers tallied five runs in the top of the first and the Lady Lions answered with six runs with hits by Jaci Taylor, Boothe, Mackenna Moon and Addy Davis. Spring Hill inched ahead with two runs in the top of the second and Henderson took away the lead with a two-run homer by Boothe.
Boothe had four RBI for the day and Kristina Jackson, Davis and Sunny Goen had one RBI each.
Henderson wrapped up district play with a 5-5 record for fourth place in the standings. Their Bi-District playoff series against Bullard will begin on Friday at Whitehouse HS.
Overton 18, Union Hill 1 - District 19-2A: Brylie Smith started for the Lady Mustangs and gave up only one run and four hits across three innings. Montana Tarkington hit a triple and a single in the second inning to drive in three runs.
Overton tallied 16 runs in that inning, with other hits coming from Chelsea Jordan and Anna Perkins and walks for Kyuana Brown, Kayla Nobles, Sarah Emery, Jordan, Halle Mayfield, Smith and Alex Brown. They also took advantage of Union Hill's six errors, scoring on five of them.
Brown, Jordan, Mayfield, Smith and Kyuana Brown each had two RBIs. Perkins and Nobles had one RBI each.
Overton 0, Hawkins 11 - District 19-2A: Originally scheduled for Tuesday but delayed due to soggy field conditions, the Lady Mustangs played Hawkins for their district finale on Saturday. The first-place, undefeated Hawkins team tallied runs in every inning except the fifth on their way to their shutout victory.
The Lady Mustangs managed four hits against pitcher Trinity Hawkins. Mayfield, Nobles and Kyuana Brown had a single each and Smith hit a double in the bottom of the first.
Smith pitched six innings, allowing eight hits including two home runs by Hawkins. She walked two and struck out four.
Overton wrapped up district play with a 10-4 record. They will play Cross Roads in their Bi-District series beginning on Friday at Nacogdoches HS.
Carlisle 0, Union Grove 10 - District 19-2A: Carlisle took a loss for their district finale as Union Grove's Lainey Ledbetter pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one.
Rylee Waggoner pitched four and a third innings, allowing 11 hits, walking six and striking out one.
The Lady Indians ended district play with a 2-12 record.