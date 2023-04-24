Henderson 9, Spring Hill 19 - District 17-4A: The high-scoring game lasted nearly four hours with Henderson's Jacie Boothe on the pitcher's mound for all seven innings. Despite retaking the lead from Spring Hill three times over the first four innings, the Lady Lions watched the game slip away due to errors that helped give away 11 runs.

The Lady Panthers tallied five runs in the top of the first and the Lady Lions answered with six runs with hits by Jaci Taylor, Boothe, Mackenna Moon and Addy Davis. Spring Hill inched ahead with two runs in the top of the second and Henderson took away the lead with a two-run homer by Boothe.

