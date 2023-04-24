Tatum 6, Jefferson 0 - District 16-3A: Landen Tovar threw a complete game shutout to lead Tatum to their twelfth district victory which made them undefeated district champions on Friday.
Tovar pitched six and two-thirds innings where he gave up only three hits and struck out eight. Jefferson's Brayden Clark pitched six innings, surrendering five runs on six hits and striking out two.
Truitt Anthony went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Tatum in hits. Levi Lister, Camron Redwine and Kody Hines got one hit each, with Hines hitting a triple for their first run of the night in the second inning.
Tatum will play in their Bi-District round from May 5 to 6. They are scheduled to play a playoff warmup game against Douglass on Friday at home.
West Rusk 11, Elysian Fields 1 - District 16-3A: Jaxon Farquhar tripled, singled twice and had one groundout to collectively drive in four runs for West Rusk. The Raiders charged ahead early with six runs in the first, with other hits by Xander Mason, Will Jackson, Jimmie Harper, Jason Reasoner and Carson Martin. Darren Nix and Farquhar's singles in the bottom of the sixth drove in their last two runs of the night.
Kullen Tavarez pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out seven. Elysian Fields' Blake Widon scored their only run on a wild pitch in the top of the first.
West Rusk (9-2) will visit Waskom on Tuesday for their district finale.
Henderson 3, Spring Hill 6 - District 17-4A: The Lions tied it up 2-2 after the top of the second with singles by Trace Antunes, Conner Fabianni, River Bogle and Dashawn Jackson, a groundout by Mason Jones and walk for J.J. Pickens.
The Panthers would retake the lead with a run in the third inning and two in the fourth. The Lions didn't get any more hits and scored their third run after Pickens and Aden Butler reached on errors in the seventh.
Pickens pitched four innings, surrendering six runs on six hits, walking two and striking out three. Bogle pitched two innings in relief, striking out three and walking two. Spring Hill's Conner Smeltzer pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out four.
Henderson (2-11) will visit Gilmer on Tuesday.
Overton 8, Union Hill 6 - District 19-2A: The Mustangs captured the lead early and fended off Union Hill's comeback. They tallied 11 hits led by Joey Zalman who went 3-for-4 at the plate. Mason Rowe, Rylan Holleman and Braxton Harper had two hits apiece. Rowe and Isaiah Hawkins had two RBI.
Holleman pitched six innings, allowing five runs on two hits, walking three and striking out nine. Harper pitched one inning in relief, allowing one run and one hit and striking out one. Union Hill's Daniel Dunn started and lasted two innings, allowing four hits and six runs, walking six and striking out three. Logan Dunn pitched five innings in relief.
Overton (10-6) will host Beckville on Tuesday.
Carlisle 1, Big Sandy 10 - District 19-2A: Joseph Mejia lasted five and one-third innings for Carlisle, allowing eight runs on three hits and walking six. Jonathan Nix took over for one and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out one.
The Indians tallied four hits with singles by Mejia, Chuy Enriquez, Fernando Espinoza and Clayton Hart. Hart also stole two bases.
Carlisle (6-10) visits Hawkins on Tuesday.
Leverett's Chapel 0, Harleton 20 - District 19-2A: The Harleton Wildcats ran away with it with four runs in the first, seven in the second and eight in the third to end the game early. The LC Lions couldn't get hits against Harleton's Dillon Armstrong, who walked one and struck out eight overall.
Dylan Harris started for LC, allowing six runs on three hits over one inning and walking four. Wyatt Ford, Carson Ford, Eduardo Espinosa and Raymond Espinosa pitched the final two innings in relief.
LC is 4-11 in district play and visits Hawkins on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 0, Joaquin 15 - District 23-2A: The Joaquin Rams' Kaleb Brooks and LJ Whitton combined to pitch a no-hitter against Mt. Enterprise on Friday. Brooks struck out six and walked zero across three innings. Whitton struck out four across the final two innings.
Jase Webb pitched three and one-third of an inning to start for Mt. Enterprise. He allowed ten hits and ten runs, walked two and struck out one. Aaiden Alsup pitched one and two-thirds innings in relief.
Mt. Enterprise (0-13) will play their district finale at Woden on Tuesday.