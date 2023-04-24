Tatum 6, Jefferson 0 - District 16-3A: Landen Tovar threw a complete game shutout to lead Tatum to their twelfth district victory which made them undefeated district champions on Friday.

Tovar pitched six and two-thirds innings where he gave up only three hits and struck out eight. Jefferson's Brayden Clark pitched six innings, surrendering five runs on six hits and striking out two.

