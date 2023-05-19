West Rusk High School held its spring signing day for four student-athletes including Andon Mata, Alaysia Brown, Geremiah Smith and Will Jackson on Wednesday morning.

Mata signed his letter of intent to run track for the University of Houston (UH) where he will enroll in the College of Nursing. Mata says that he hopes to become a travel nurse in his first few years after college. As for his track career at UH, he aims to be the best athlete he can be. “I don’t care about points or anything. I want to know that I went out there and I did the best that I could have ever done.”

