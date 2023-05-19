West Rusk High School held its spring signing day for four student-athletes including Andon Mata, Alaysia Brown, Geremiah Smith and Will Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Mata signed his letter of intent to run track for the University of Houston (UH) where he will enroll in the College of Nursing. Mata says that he hopes to become a travel nurse in his first few years after college. As for his track career at UH, he aims to be the best athlete he can be. “I don’t care about points or anything. I want to know that I went out there and I did the best that I could have ever done.”
Brown will be running track at Jacksonville College where she is also pursuing a nursing degree and hopes to work with children in her future career in medicine.
Smith signed a commitment to play football at Texas A&M Commerce. He intends to study kinesiology. “I’ve wanted to be a coach all my life,” Smith said about why he’s choosing that field. “I just want to stick with sports when I get older.”
Jackson signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor where he will study sports management. Jackson says he doesn’t know yet where he sees himself in five to ten years, but he hopes he’ll still be in the sports world.