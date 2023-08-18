Many high school coaches have a theme each season, or a motto, usually on a sign in the locker room. For Tatum Eagle HC and AD Whitney Keeling, it’s all about the Army. A JV T-shirt in the weight room reads, “Earn your Stripes.” For the military, it’s about rank and leadership. For a Tatum player, it’s also about leadership, but it’s also about the center white stripe on the football helmet and earning the privilege to play on the varsity. There are team captains, just like other schools would have, but there is only one General.
Last year’s General was CJ Fite. After being a major force on both sides of the football during the regular season, he was injured and was lost for the playoff run. The playoff picture might have looked different if he had remained healthy. Following surgery, he rehabbed, graduated from Tatum in December, and then enrolled immediately at Arizona State University. He hit the ground running and is expected to be a big contributor to their defense this season. He is listed on several sites as one of the top 100 college players to make an impact in his first season. Another loss from last season was senior Laynce Welch. He is learning the ropes at Mary Harden Baylor.
The Eagle family suffered tragedy back in April with the death of a player. The entire Tatum community was impacted by the death of Braden Mimbs. Many small towns are like families and the loss of a young person is tragic. For the football team, usually a very close family, the loss is even more so. He wore #5 and is one of the honorary Captains this season. You might see his jersey at the coin toss.
Last year the Eagles were able to put together a winning season at 6-5 (4-1). The Freshmen only lost one game and the JV won the district finishing at 8-2-1. That set the groundwork for a successful off-season program. “This past off-season was huge for us,” stated Keeling. He cited physical development, maturity, speed, and toughness as areas where he saw improvement. Simply stated, the guys are bigger and stronger. Some players added some (much-needed) weight.
This season the General is Senior QB Cole Watson. He also plays linebacker. He plans to play football as he continues his education at Louisiana Tech. He is the leader.
The Eagles run out of various formations for their option offense, but often with slots on either side and a fullback behind the QB. One of the slots is Senior Captain Carson Gonzalez. He is indeed the leader of the running backs, but there are more. Other slots include Juniors Luke Sigler, Cayden Tatum, Aiden Courtney, and Braylon McAlister. The fullback is junior Xavier Moore. Other fullbacks listed include Connor Tapley, Micah Thomas, Saylor Nance, and Jamari Gibson.
The wide receivers include senior Kohen Keifer with juniors Jordan Chambers, Jacorie Bradley, Dustin Hennigan, ZaQuaylon Smith, Jamarion Butler, and John Romero The tight end is Kenneton Harrison. The offensive line has Austin Freeman at center. The guards and tackles include Captain Rylan Freeman, Taylor Rutherford, Xavier Cook, Cameron Pegues, Jaylon Sanchez, DK Leach, Rico Andrade, RJ Flores, and Angel Marillo.
On the defensive side, the roster shows that Marillo, Nance, Andrade, Sanchez, and Leatch are tackles along with Cook and Pegues. The D-ends list includes Flores, Rutherford, Moore, Harrison, and Freeman. The OLBs are Courtney. Chambers, and Sigler. The middle backers include Thomas, Tapley, Gibson, and Watson. Cornerbacks are Giani Garza, Gonzalez, Keifer, and Hennigan while the safeties include Smith, Tatum, and Bradley.
Garza will handle the place kicking with Gonzalez the holder while Cayden Tatum will do the punting.
For 2023, the Eagle coaching staff looks like this. The coordinators both return with Jeremy Kubiak on offense. He will also serve as the QB/FB coach. Justin Watson is the DC and will coach the linebackers. The O-Line coaches are Wesley Williams and Paul Burkhead while Jayme Bradley coaches the wide receivers. Burkhead also is the Special Teams coordinator. New arrival Clancy Parker coaches the slots Keeling coaches the running backs.
Justice Wisener and Micheal Welch coach the D-line with Dustin Russell and Dusty Weaver coaching the D-backs. The legend, Billy Don Davis returns for another year as well as Head Athletic Trainer Jenny Spearman who leads a large group of student trainers.
Eagles open the season Aug. 25 on the road against the traditional first-game foe the Center Roughriders. The ‘Riders are coming off an 8-4 season under Head Coach Rick Meeks. The Center kickoff is set for 7:30.
The Eagles host West Rusk Sept. 15 for Homecoming with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Raiders are on a roll coming off a 10-3 mark last season. The Eagles travel to Lumberton Sept. 22 with a 6:30 kick.
There are many things to celebrate when the new football season rolls around. Here’s my favorite for now. Cooler temperatures cannot be that far away!