CENTER — If you like defense, this was not the game for you.
Friday night, the Center Roughriders (1-0) used explosive plays to defeat the Tatum Eagles 80-63 (0-1). The two teams combined for some 1500 yards in total offense. Very few possessions in the game did not result in scores. The Eagles punted, lost a fumble, and ran out of downs. The ‘Riders did not score on the last possession of the first half and took a knee at the end to kill the clock. Otherwise, it was your typical Center/Tatum football game. Over a 38-second period in the second quarter there were 20 points scored.
Midway through the third quarter, the Eagles fell behind by 25, 66-41. A four-score game was too much. They kept battling with 17 being the final margin for Center.
While obviously the players’ names have changed over the last five years, the storyline has been the same — long drives and explosive plays. The Eagles put together the long drives and the Roughriders would then answer with big plays, often in the kicking game. The lead would change hands multiple times. The 2022 contest went to four overtimes before Center stopped Tatum QB Cole Watson inches from the goal line. Center 44-42. In 2021, the Eagles had the largest margin of victory in recent years, besting the ‘Riders 68-26 at Center. The 2020 contest saw Center on top in a squeaker 63-62.
For Tatum AD and HFC Whitney Keeling, Friday night’s game was a question of (lack of) depth and inexperience. “It was a sad day for defense,” stated Keeling. “We had a chance to make the play several times and it just did not happen.”
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in eight plays. Watson rushed for ten and 25 during the drive before going the final ten for the score. He also completed a 20-yarder to Carson Gonzalez. Giani Garza’s PAT, Eagles 7-0. Watson would carry 14 times on the night for 151 yards and this score, an average of 10.79 yards per tote. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 280 yards and three scores.
Center took the lead about a minute later on a 49-yard scamper by RB Kaden Dixon. The Swinging Gate play for two was successful here and later. Center 8-7.
The teams would each score again in the first. The Eagles started at their own 31. FB Saylor Nance ran for 16 and Watson connected with Gonzalez for 16. Facing a fourth and 16 at the ‘Rider 34, Watson found Luke Sigler who took it to the house. At the 2:30 mark of the first, Tatum led 14-8. It only took Center a minute to answer. Center QB Emonte Cross found TJ Belin who took it home from 49. The Carlos Hernandez PAT was good, Center 15-14.
Early in the second Tatum RB Xavier Moore scored from 19 capping a short 51-yard drive and with the Garza PAT Tatum led 21-15. On the next play from scrimmage Cross connected with track star Lance Wilburn from 45 and with the Hernandez PAT, Center retook the lead 22-21.
From 7:42 to the 7:03 mark there would be three more scores in a total of ten plays. Two of them were one-play drives. Nance capped a 75-yard 8-play drive with a one-yard run and Cross ran for 66. Following a nifty Cayden Tatum kickoff return, Moore went in from 27. Tatum 35-29. This would be the last lead for the Eagles. Center would score twice more and lead at the break 43-35.
The Eagles would hang with the Riders until the 4:52 mark of the third when another Cross to Wilburn score pushed the lead to 25 at 66-41.
Later Eagle scores would feature a Watson to Gonzalez pass from 36 with Nance going over for two and a Gonzalez run of 45 with Jordan Chambers catching it in the endzone for two. Moore made the final tally for the Eagles with a ten-yard scamper.
For the night Gonzalez rushed for 85 on seven tries with a score and caught five passes for 159 and two more. Sigler caught three for 66 and a score. Moore rushed 14 times for 97 while Jamari Gipson carried 12 times for 74.
Connor Tapley led the Eagles with seven tackles including one tackle for loss while Watson was involved in six, as was Jacorie Bradley.
The Tatum Eagles have a quick turnaround as they host Daingerfield on Thursday night. For Keeling and the Eagles, that means “playing with more intensity, and getting back to the basics of blocking and tackling.”