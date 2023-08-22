A new era in Henderson football kicks off Friday night when new head coach Clay Baker takes his Lions to Liberty-Eylau for the 2023 season opener. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Baker, a 2004 HHS graduate, said his team is ready. “We’ve gotten better each time we’ve got on the field since we started and last week in the scrimmage against Nacogdoches we really played well. Defensively, I thought we picked up where we left off.
“Our guys were flying around and being physical,” Baker said. “Obviously, there are still a few things we still need to do scheme wise and alignment wise we need to correct but the effort is there and the energy is there.
“Then on offense, we started clicking once we got into the live part and got settled in,” Baker stated. “Our offensive line did a really good job and I thought our quarterbacks managed the offense a lot better this week.”
Henderson outscored Class 5A Nacogdoaches 27-3 in the two live quarters.
“We just continued to take a step forward in the right direction. There’s still a few things we’re not doing yet that I was hoping we would by now scheme wise and tempo wise, but we’re pretty close.
“Defensively, we’re ahead of where I thought we’d be. Offensively, we’re a little slower but traditionally offense takes a little more time.”
Baker said the QB battle between junior Jordan Smiley and sophomore Vince Howard is a close one and may not be settled by Friday night. “We’ll probably play them both this week We’re going to take a look at them throughout the week, see how they handle the defense we’re going up against and the reads and the little wrinkles we put in before we determine who is going to start.
“There’s a good chance both of them will take snaps Friday unless the one we do start is playing really well and commanding the offense, and then we won’t want to mess with the rhythm.
“Smiley has a bigger body and has Friday night experience. As of right now, he’s more of our running quarterback. Howard is more of a true pocket passer, but he moves well in the pocket and he knows the reads. He’s smart and knows the playbook.
“Both of them have their negatives and both have their positives. We’re not sure who is going start, we’re going to let the week play out. They’re going to get equal snaps and we’ll see how they handle it. We’ve added a few wrinkles and if one of them struggles with that I’ll start the other one.”
Liberty-Eylau is an explosive team that likes to take chances on both sides of the ball, according to Baker. “They’re extremely athletic with a lot of speed. They’ve got big-play capability and they’re going to take a lot of shots.
“Defensively, sometimes they‘re unsound but they’re aggressive and sometimes it’s going work and they’ll guess right and sometimes they’re going to guess wrong and we’ve got take advantage when they do.
“They’ve got more speed than we do, they’ve got two kids who are really fast and can go to the house if they hit it right.
“We’ve got to minimize their big plays, make the correct reads and not turn the ball over. We can’t have penalties and get behind the chains.
“We’ve got quite a few more kids and have more depth and I hope we can wear them down,” Baker said. “We had more kids on the sideline during our scrimmage than they did during their scrimmage and I’m hoping our big offensive line can really wear them down.”
The Lions’ offensive line consists of 245-pound left tackle Adrian Alexander, 354-pound left guard John Bateman, 308-pound center Brock Johnson, 270-pound Tremaine Dixon and right tackle Hazen Adkison at a mere 220. Alexander, Bateman and Johnson are returning starters while Adkison started at tight end.
“We’re going to rely on them Friday night,” Baker pointed out. “We’re going to definitely try and establish our running game. We’ve got the size advantage in the trenches and the depth advantage and we want to pound the football and keep their defense on the field. That’s something that should pay off for us late in the game.”
Baker said he plans to throw a lot of formations against the Leopards. “We’ll run some one-back, some two-back and some empty backfield at them,” he said. The running backs will be senior Kaleb Tate and sophomore Jesstin (Meaty) Starling. “Tate is bigger, stronger with more straight away speed, if he breaks he can go. Starling is small and quick, hard to find in the hole and more elusive,” Baker said.
“Tate will probably start the first series, but they’ll see the same amount of time. Meaty had a really good night against Nacogdoches last week.
“We’ll definitely be a run-first team this year,” Baker pointed out. “We are going to pound the rock. We’re going to keep defenses honest, we will throw the ball but we’re going to run it first. If they start tightening it down on our run game, we’ll make them pay.
“We’re big up front and we need to rely on those guys, we’re going to try and run it every week. Our offensive line doesn’t just want to block you, they want to pancake you.”
Dashawn Jackson, a senior slot back, should be one of the Lions’ best playmakers, Baker said. “We want to get the ball in his hands in a lot of different ways in open space, whether it’s a jet sweep, a pass or a handoff. He’ll also be our return man.”
Sophomore Jordan Ervin and senior Cole Seider will both see time at tight end and Trevor Kind will play in a two-tight end formation. Kind is also a backup running back. Ja’Braden King and Jamiron Hickman will be the wide receivers with Anthony Newman and Mason Jones. “All four of them will play Friday night,” Baker stated. “It’s still a competition.”
On the defensive line, Kamron Simon and Jordan Irvin will be the starting ends with Kiyum Pellum and Isaih Vasquez backing them up. “We’ve got four defensive ends who flat out play,” Baker said,“we don’t lose much with any of them there.” Trae McAlister and Josh McAlister will be the tackles.
Kind will be the middle linebacker, Seider the strongside backer and Tate and Starling will split time at the weak linebacker.
“We’ll be very young in the secondary,” Baker said. “We’ll have one corner who is a senior (Aden Butler) and the other side will be a sophomore. The safety is a sophomore and the rover is a junior. The majority of the backups will be sophomores and they’re all going to get tested Friday night but I think they’re going to win those battles.”