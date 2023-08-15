“We’re going in the right direction,” coaches told the Henderson Lions on the field after wrapping up their first scrimmage of the 2023 football season at home against the Pine Tree on Friday.
The Lions took a while to find their footing and gave up two touchdowns to Pine Tree in the early, controlled portion of the scrimmage while struggling to get past their defense. Undeterred, the Lions stayed focused and energetic and showed tremendous improvement as the scrimmage went on and in to the live action portion, especially on defense where they made several stops including a sack. Many players could be seen smiling and celebrating each other on the field and sidelines after every successful play as the night went on.
The positive mentality in the face of a challenge is exactly what new head coach Clay Baker was hoping to see. “I’m proud of the kids. The main thing we wanted to do today was maximum effort. Without watching video, I think without a doubt we did that,” he said. In the huddle after the game, he told the team he saw them get better every time they went out there and that as long as the effort is there, that’s going to keep happening for them. “We’ve got a brand new coaching staff. A brand new scheme. Our goal right now is to continue to worry about ourselves, to do better each time we step on the field, and I think we did that tonight.”
Henderson will play their second scrimmage on Thursday at Nacogdoches High School and Baker has high hopes that the boys will keep up the same intensity and effort they’ve shown in the past two weeks of practice now that they’ve seen how it’s paid off.
The Lions will have their first game on Aug. 25 at Liberty-Eylau.