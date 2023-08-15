“We’re going in the right direction,” coaches told the Henderson Lions on the field after wrapping up their first scrimmage of the 2023 football season at home against the Pine Tree on Friday.

The Lions took a while to find their footing and gave up two touchdowns to Pine Tree in the early, controlled portion of the scrimmage while struggling to get past their defense. Undeterred, the Lions stayed focused and energetic and showed tremendous improvement as the scrimmage went on and in to the live action portion, especially on defense where they made several stops including a sack. Many players could be seen smiling and celebrating each other on the field and sidelines after every successful play as the night went on.

