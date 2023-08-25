The Henderson Lions set the tone for the season in a big way with a 28-14 victory over Liberty-Eylau on Friday night. It's their first win since last October, and it's also Clay Baker's first win as their new head coach.
"Obviously we made a lot of mistakes, but I couldn't be prouder of the effort the guys gave," said Baker.
The Lions had a turnover in every quarter, some due to interceptions and some to fumbles — but crucially for the Henderson team that's determined to make this year their year, they stayed composed every time. Baker says he's told the team that they're going to make mistakes like that, some bad decisions, some bad reads and so on, but keeping it together when it happens is how they're going to persevere.
"We just talked about continuing the fight and how we're going to handle that adversity, how we're going to overcome that and give maximum effort for four quarters. And I think the guys did that tonight," said Baker. "I feel like in the past we've gotten away from knowing how to handle that adversity. But nobody put their head down. Defense kept battling. Nobody started pointing fingers. Everybody stayed together as a family. And that's what we talked about in there at halftime."
On defense, the Lions made the Leopards fight for every inch and twice stopped them for a turnover on downs right in the red zone. The Lions also intercepted them twice, once by Jordan Ervin in the second quarter and by LeMarion Coleman near the end of the fourth. Ervin sacked the LE quarterback, Britain Pipes, in an intense third quarter, which helped Henderson along to a turnover on downs at the 13-yard line in Leopard territory.
On offense, new quarterback Jordan Smiley didn't get rattled through Henderson's various turnovers. He helped tie up the game early in the second quarter with a 13-yard TD run. With 27 seconds left in that same quarter, he completed a 19-yard TD pass to Dashawn Jackson.
The Leopards tied the game 14-14 early in the fourth with a two-yard TD run by Greg London, but Henderson regrouped fast. Smiley completed a 33-yard pass to Kaleb Tate, then he slipped right through the middle of the LE defense in three plays in a row — 26 yards, 14 yards and finally a 10-yard TD run.
As the end of quarter approached, Henderson recovered the ball thanks to Coleman's interception, advanced 31-yards with a carry by Tate, got another 33-yard carry by Jesstin Starling, and then it was Smiley bursting through again for a 31-yard TD run, seemingly unperturbed by the wall of Leopards in his way.
The game was an especially important one for Smiley as his first time out as a quarterback on varsity.
"I'm glad that happened because we've got a lot of people to prove wrong. We went 1-9 last year and we're trying to bounce back, trying to save the tradition for Henderson," said Smiley. "We were known for winning. We're just trying to turn it around."
Smiley is not feeling complacent, either.
"We've got to come together and be better next week," he noted. "That's just the beginning."
The 1-0 Lions will face Hallsville at home on Friday.