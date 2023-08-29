It took just one try for Clay Baker to record his first win as head coach of the Henderson Lions with a 28-14 decision over Liberty-Eylau Friday night and match Henderson’s entire win total in 2022, but it gets tougher this week as Hallsville comes calling on the Lions’ homecoming Friday night.
It will be the Lions’ home opener and Baker’s first game to coach his team at Lion Stadium. Homecoming usually comes with distractions. “That’s something we will address,” Baker said. “All the outside activities are for the community and the rest of the student body, but for us the main focus is winning a football game Friday night.
“We want to be prepared to go at 7:30. We’ll make sure we’re locked in on that.”
Coming off a dominant season-opening win will have the fans fired up and combined with homecoming should result in a big crowd.
“We’re excited and the kids are excited,” Baker admitted. “The kids celebrated big, bigger than you usually would after a non-district win and I told them to enjoy it, celebrate big tonight but going forward let this be the norm. This is the norm for Henderson football, the expectation is to win every Friday night.
“They’re really big, they’re coached really well and they’re multiple on both sides of the ball similar to us,” Baker said of Hallsville. “They run a lot of RPOs, run, pass option, and they’ve got a quarterback who runs that offense pretty well. He can pull it at anytime.
“They’ve got one receiver, number 5, who is a tough matchup. Defensively, they play hard, give you multiple fronts, try to keep you guessing and fly to the ball.”
According to the Dave Campbell magazine, Hallsville, who lost to Forney 55-33 in its season opener, comes in a 21-point favorite, but that doesn’t blunt Baker’s joy in the opening game win.
“I’m very pleased how the kids battled, obviously we have a lot of things that we did that we need to correct, the big thing being turnovers, but I was extremely pleased with way the kids fought, the way they competed for 48 minutes,” Baker said. “The way they handled adversity which something we talked about.
“All week long we talked about how we had establish the run game, that we’re going to hang our hat on our returning offensive line and that’s what we did.
“We’re not through putting our offense in, we’ve got quite a bit of stuff we want to add this week, but if we don’t pick it up great today (Monday) and tomorrow we’ll throw it out the window and go back to what we’re good at.
“We want to turn it up a little bit this week, put in a few wrinkles, add a new blocking scheme for the run game and add some new formations,” the 2003 HHS graduate said. “And we’re going to continue to add to the offense.
“On defense, the game plan will continue to be more specific as we get more film each week.”
Henderson ran for 342 yards and a 9.2 yard per carry average on 37 carries. Sophomore running back Jesstin ‘Meaty’ Starling led the way with 128 yards on just six carries, including a 75 yard gallop. Quarterback Jordan Smiley keyed the Lion offense with 120 yards on the ground, including three touchdowns, while completing nine of 13 passes for 127 yards and another score. Senior Kaleb Tate nearly gave Henderson three backs over 100 yards as he had 96 yards on nine carries.
“We’ve got to hang our hat on the running game,” Baker said, “it got us a win last week and we’re not going to change the game plan this week.
“We’re going to run behind those big boys in the offensive line and pound the ball. We’re going to let Smiley and our two backs get back behind them and do their best.”
Smiley led the Lions to 469 yards total offense, “and he did it the first time he suited up as a quarterback,” Baker pointed out, “he was a linebacker last year. He made some mistakes (two interceptions), but he didn’t get down and he fought back. Obviously, he’s got some growing to do but it’ll come with experience. I was proud of his effort, the way he ran the football and overcame adversity.
“On the first interception, he made a bad decision in the red zone and it cost us a chance at a field goal. On the second, he saw a one-on-one matchup and their guy made a play and ours didn’t,” Baker said. “I’m ok with the second one.”
Liberty-Eylau took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before Starling’s long run got the Lions out of a hole deep in their own territory to spark their scoring drive.
“I told the kids during the week that if we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, they’d have a hard time stopping us. We had five turnovers, but we were able to overcome those and have a good night,” Baker said.
“We put our defense in some situations with the turnovers,” Baker admitted, “but they were resilient and had a bend-don’t-break mindset. They were on the field a lot, but they handled it all.”
Cole Seider led the HHS defense with nine tackles, three unassisted, while Starling and Aden Butler each six.
“We had a pretty good first game,” Baker admitted.