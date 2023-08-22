PRICE, Texas — Connor Sharp begins his tenure as head coach of the No. 9 state-ranked Carlisle Indians Thursday night when the Tribe hosts Harleton in both teams’ season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
The game was moved to Thursday due to a lack of officials available Friday night. A year ago, Carlisle blanked Harleton 31-0.
Sharp is ready for Thursday night. “I grew up in a coach’s family, my dad (Rex Sharp) is on his fifth head coaching job and I was fortunate enough to be assistant head coach and assistant AD at Sabine for a couple of years and it helped prepare me for this,” he said. “I’m very excited, I’m sure the nerves will kick in Thursday worrying about all the details, wondering did we do this, did we cover this, all those little things people take for granted.
“Right now I’m very excited for our kids, very excited for our community which lives and breathes football, especially Indian football. Very grateful for the opportunity and just want to make sure we put a good product on the field and make this place proud.”
Sharp’s initial head coaching job comes with a plethora of excellent players, a fact he acknowledges and hopes to take full advantage of. “We run a gun spread and plan to make people defend all 53 1/3 wide and play up tempo at all times,” Sharp said. “First off, we’re blessed with some really good skill players and some up and coming young linemen that we’ve thrown into the fire and they’re playing well. We’re going to play fast and make them defend the entire field.”
While Carlisle was 11-2 a year ago, 11-2A district champs and went three games deep into the playoffs, Harleton recovered from the season opening shutout and made the playoffs.
“Harleton is well coached and they’ll be ready to play,” Sharp said. “Coach Little is a really good coach and a really good guy and he’s got that thing going in a good direction. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, they’re coming off a playoff season last year with pretty much the same players and the same staff. They graduated some linemen but most of their skill kids are back. They made a quarterback change the middle of last year and he’s a big left-handed kid and its a little different offensive style than what they were doing and they’ve got a lot of confidence in him. We’ve got to stop their running game and make them get them in situations they’re not really comfortable with.
“Defensively, they’re well known for running around with reckless abandon and striking you when they get there. They’re big strong kids who really love the game and like to be physical. They’ve done some good things in their two scrimmages and they’re feeling good, but they better get prepared because we’ve done some good things too and we’re ready to roll.”
Carlisle will be ready, according to Sharp. “I like where we’re at. We’re getting in better shape, the kids are doing a phenomenal job of buying into and learning all the new terminology and different things. I’m really pleased where we’re at but we’ve got a long ways to go yet. After two scrimmages and heading into week one, I think we’re ready.” Sharp said the Indians scored 13 touchdowns in the two scrimmages.
Fernando Espinoza threw for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns a year ago while slot receiver Clayton Hart ran for 634 yards and eight scores on just 48 carries, a 13.2 average, and caught a team-leading 38 passes for another 680 yards and eight TDs, averaging 18 yards per catch. In addition, the second and third leading receivers, Trent Eaves and David DeLeon, also return. Eaves had 34 receptions for 674 yards and seven TDs, a 18.4 yard average, and DeLeon had 28 catches for six touchdown and 544 yards, a 19.4 yards average. Roberto Camacho will join Eaves as a wide receiver and had 22 catches for 337 yards and one TD.
Erik Garza, a reserve running back a year ago who will get the starting nod this year, had 391 yards on 50 carries, a 7.8 average and three touchdowns. In the regular season finale against Alto, Garza had 126 yards, which included a 12-yard TD run.
Garza is battling an illness and may not be ready to go in the opener, if not Hart will move to running back, Sharp said.
“We’ll have a little bit more quarterback run game than they’ve had here before,” Sharp said. “Fernando is a lot faster and a lot stronger than he was before and he’s more confident than he was before.”