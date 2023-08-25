PRICE — Connor Sharp notched the first win of his head coaching career Thursday night when the No. 9 state-ranked Carlisle Indians downed the Harleton Wildcats 38-26 at Arrowhead Stadium.
“To be honest, I didn’t have any butterflies all day, until I walked out of the fieldhouse,” he laughed after the game, “and they went away as soon as the game started. It is a pretty special night, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Carlisle will be on the road next week with a short trip to Class 3A powerhouse Troup.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids, they played hard, that’s all they know how to do,” Sharp said. “They spoiled me tonight.”
Fernando Espinoza completed 17 of 29 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns, with two teammates having more than 100 receiving yards. Roberto Camacho had six catches for 112 yards and a score while Trent Eaves had five for 106 and two touchdowns. Camacho also booted a 32-yard field goal.
“I had a feeling Fernando would go off,” Sharp said. “He’s a really good kid and he’s got some good players around him. I’m proud of all of them, they’re gritty and they’re tough and they found a way to get it done.”
Harleton QB Carson Wallace tried to get into an aerial duel with Espinoza, throwing up 43 passes, but completing only 14 for 279 yards, and four touchdowns but was picked off three times, twice by Espinoza. Clayton Hart had the other interception.
The Tribe had a three-and-out in the opening series only because a wide-open receiver behind the Wildcat secondary had an Espinoza bomb slip through his fingers, but after holding Harleton on downs, the senior QB orchestrated a five-play, 73-yard drive, finding Eaves wide open in the end zone for a 28-yard TD. David DeLeon added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first quarter.
Harleton took the kickoff and went 75 yards in 10 plays, failed to convert a two-point conversion attempt but got within a point at 7-6. After the two teams exchanged punts, Harleton took its only lead of the night on a 51-yard pass play. Again, the try for two failed but the visitors had taken a 12-7 lead with 7:19 left in the first half.
Harleton recovered an onside kick but had to punt and the Indians took over at their own 20.
Four plays later, Espinoza found Eaves for a 32-yard score. DeLeon’s PAT gave Carlisle a 14-12 lead and the hosts never trailed again.
Espinoza grabbed the first of his two interceptions after the kickoff and the Indians went 42 yards in just six plays with Hart running it in from 13 yards out. DeLeon added the PAT and Carlisle carried a 21-12 margin into the half.
Wallace drilled a strike into the chest of Cameron Johnson on the first play of the second half and he out sprinted the Tribe secondary for a 63-yard TD and trailed by only one, 21-20, with just 14 seconds gone in the third period.
The Indians took the kickoff and went 62 yards in 14 plays with Camacho culminating the drive with his 32-yard three pointer and a 24-21 lead.
Once again, the Indian defense forced a punt and the hosts went 52 yards in six plays with Espinoza and DeLeon hooking up in a 27-yard scoring pass with 3:19 on the clock and a 31-20 lead.
The visitors notched a TD with 30 seconds remaining in the third stanza to draw within five at 31-26 but Cullen Thomas racked his third sack of the night to throw Wallace for a 17-yard loss to thwart the try for two. Thomas also batted away a Wallace pass on a rush.
After the kickoff, Carlisle put the game away with a 10-play, 70-yard drive with Espinoza and Camacho hooking up on a 14-yard scoring reception for the final score of the night.
Neither team could do much on the ground as Carlisle had 79 yards on 31 carries while Harleton had only 49 on 13 tries. Carlisle junior Erik Garza led all rushers with 14 carries for 62 yards.