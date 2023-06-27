An 11U baseball team representing several East Texas cities recently competed in Florida and brought home the Gulf Coast World Series Championship.

The East Texas Rippers Elite 11U ended the season with a record of 24-14 and a 6-3 mark in the World Series, held in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The Rippers defeated the Georgia Jackets, 17-3, in the championship game.

