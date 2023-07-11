A Marucci Elite baseball team from East Texas featuring two players from Henderson High School won the 18U Texas A&M Showcase Tournament on Sunday evening. Coached by former Henderson standout and former professional baseball player Tyrell Jenkins, the Marucci Elite team went 5-0 overall, including some dramatic rallies and walk-off victories before achieving their 5-1 win over Rivalry Cutter in the championship game at A&M’s Olsen Field.

“I’m realistic when it comes to expectations, but when you win a tournament, it kind of speaks for itself. I was proud of the effort they gave,” said Jenkins.

