A Marucci Elite baseball team from East Texas featuring two players from Henderson High School won the 18U Texas A&M Showcase Tournament on Sunday evening. Coached by former Henderson standout and former professional baseball player Tyrell Jenkins, the Marucci Elite team went 5-0 overall, including some dramatic rallies and walk-off victories before achieving their 5-1 win over Rivalry Cutter in the championship game at A&M’s Olsen Field.
“I’m realistic when it comes to expectations, but when you win a tournament, it kind of speaks for itself. I was proud of the effort they gave,” said Jenkins.
The team endured scorching temperatures, especially on Sunday, and Jenkins praised their stoicism and discipline throughout the tournament. “They played with no excuses. I never heard that it was too hot…They just kind of got after it. We broke up every game into hey, we got an hour and fifty minutes. Give me what you’ve got for an hour and fifty. If you do that, I think you’ll like the results. We were able to string together some hits and get that done.”
The tournament began with pool play over in Franklin Ranch Community Park in Franklin, Texas. Marucci Elite Jenkins defeated Freedom Hendricks handily by 10-0 on Friday afternoon. They trailed Rivalry Cutter early in game two on Saturday but came back with runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings for a 6-4 final score.
Their next test was two single-elimination games on Sunday morning. Texas Terror Prime 18U tied up the first game twice and it was 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth when Dashawn Jackson, a star player for the Henderson Lions, singled on a 3-1 count, allowing Ty Chambers of Carthage to score the winning run. Jackson went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Marucci Elite in hits.
Game two on Sunday against the Houston Nationals 2025 was a blowout 10-2 victory. Marucci Elite tallied 13 hits including singles by Jackson and Aden Butler, another player from Henderson. Peyton Blackmon (Whitehouse) and Trevor Burgos (Rockwall Heath) had three hits each to lead Marucci Elite.
In the final game, Marucci Elite trailed Rivalry Cutter 0-1 until the bottom of the fifth. Butler hit a double to drive in their first run and they would go on to score two runs on an error and two more runs after on a single by Burgos. Dillon Henson (Gilmer) pitched all seven innings for Marucci Elite, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out nine. Jackson and Blackmon led the team in hits with two each.
“We are a very slow starting team,” said Jenkins about their habit of trailing on the scoreboard before firing up the offense. Jenkins says it’s harder for the kids to stay consistent while playing during the summer outside of their high school routine of regular practices and batting practice right before an evening game. “We just love to kind of gaze into games and before you know it, we’re down three or four. Then oh no, we’ve got to start playing hard now. I’ve been trying to get them out of that all summer. These kids will be kids.”
The A&M tournament was the team’s third tournament championship out of four they’ve played this summer. They also won tournaments held at the University of Texas – Arlington and Louisiana Tech. Coming up, they will play a tournament from July 12-15 at Dallas Baptist University. From July 23-28 they play in the Marucci World Series at Baton Rouge, LA.