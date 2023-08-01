An East Texas 16U baseball team featuring players from Rusk County defied expectations by placing second in an 18U tournament over the weekend. The Dugout team, coached by Troy Owens and based in Kilgore, competed in the High School 18U United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Tournament at Lear Park in Longview from Saturday to Sunday, defeated two 18U teams and one 16U team and earned a spot in the championship game where they held their own against the 18U Louisiana Assassins for a 2-3 final score.

The Dugout team’s achievement came after a rocky summer season that began in May. Prior to the tournament, they’d lost 14 of their 17 games, all played against other 15/16U teams. For most of the season their roster included five 15-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and two 12-year-olds. Their weekend tournament was originally meant to be all 16U as well before a last-minute change meant they were suddenly facing older, more seasoned players.

