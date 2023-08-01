An East Texas 16U baseball team featuring players from Rusk County defied expectations by placing second in an 18U tournament over the weekend. The Dugout team, coached by Troy Owens and based in Kilgore, competed in the High School 18U United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Tournament at Lear Park in Longview from Saturday to Sunday, defeated two 18U teams and one 16U team and earned a spot in the championship game where they held their own against the 18U Louisiana Assassins for a 2-3 final score.
The Dugout team’s achievement came after a rocky summer season that began in May. Prior to the tournament, they’d lost 14 of their 17 games, all played against other 15/16U teams. For most of the season their roster included five 15-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and two 12-year-olds. Their weekend tournament was originally meant to be all 16U as well before a last-minute change meant they were suddenly facing older, more seasoned players.
It was a daunting prospect for the Dugout kids but instead of being cowed, they rose to the occasion and played some of the best baseball of their summer. Because they were so young, Owens had his 12-year-old players sit out the tournament and brought in four new and older players to help them compete at that level. Day one saw them take a first inning lead against the 18U East Texas Wranglers and hang on to win 6-4. They lost their first game against the LA Assassins the same day but still put up a strong fight for a 4-5 final score. On day two the Dugout defeated the 18U Wranglers 10-4 and then the 16U Expos right after by 9-2. That win sent them to the championship game and a rematch with the LA Assassins, their third game in a row on Sunday in the blistering heat.
Owens said the team was a little down over losing such a close championship game after being tied going into the final inning but they were overall happy and proud of their effort.
“It was a great game. Nothing to hold your head down about,” said Owens. “We played a very good team with a lot of varsity players. And to get experience against kids of that caliber does wonders to boost confidence going forward.”
Caden Harman, who also played for the Henderson Boys Baseball Association’s 14U All-Star team this summer and will be a sophomore at Mt. Enterprise High School this year, played outfield for the Dugout and contributed two innings as a pitcher in game two.
“I was really nervous going into the tournament, since it was the last one of our summer season. I was praying we could end the season on a good note,” said Harman, who just celebrated his fifteenth birthday this week. “It was so hot but everyone pushed themselves and the entire team did great and I always look forward to playing with them every weekend. The whole team was excited to end the season on a good note. Plus it’s cool getting a ring too.”
Noah Doyle, a rising sophomore at Henderson High School, scored a run in both games on day one and had two RBI against the Expos. This was Doyle’s first year playing baseball.
The rest of the team was made up of kids from Kilgore, Ore City, Elysian Fields and White Oak.