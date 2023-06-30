The Carlisle Indians football team has had a busy summer with 7on7 games, competing first in the Piney Woods State Qualifying Tournament and then three weeks of June league games at Henderson Lions Stadium which concluded on Monday.

New head coach and athletic director Connor Sharp has settled in well and says that taking over the program has been a blessing and a dream come true.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription