The Carlisle Indians football team has had a busy summer with 7on7 games, competing first in the Piney Woods State Qualifying Tournament and then three weeks of June league games at Henderson Lions Stadium which concluded on Monday.
New head coach and athletic director Connor Sharp has settled in well and says that taking over the program has been a blessing and a dream come true.
“7on7 has been awesome. We played in the state qualifying tournament down in Crockett, made it to the qualifying round and got beat by 3A Daingerfield—a state powerhouse every year,” said Sharp. “We played the heck out of them—better than anybody else did all day. Ultimately didn’t get it done, but it made us better.”
In the Henderson summer league, Carlisle played multiple games against Troup and West Rusk on Monday nights, only losing once in a game with Troup.
“Our young guys had a lot of success on the JV end as well,” added Sharp. He’s overall proud of the way the way kids have played and competed, noting that they’ve been very open to his style of coaching and are adjusting smoothly to new offensive and defensive strategies and the new culture.
“It’s a wide-open spread attack on offense,” explains Sharp. “We’re going to play very fast and try to stress defenses. And defensively we’re going to be very fundamentally sound with what we do and try to cover people and make offenses get uncomfortable.”
The energy levels and enthusiasm are high and ultimately, Sharp and his coaching staff want to keep building the team’s confidence in themselves and each other.
The goal is the same for Carlisle’s girl athletes, who Sharp has had doing the same summer workouts as the boys. It’s a bit different from previous summers which focused on skill building for specific sports. Instead, they’re focusing more on strength and conditioning.
“They’ve been incredible,” Sharp says about the work the girls are putting in. “They’re very enthusiastic, very motivated…You name it, they are grinding, working their tails off, doing the same things as the boys.”
The Price-Carlisle area is home to Sharp’s dad’s side of the family and his dad is a 1980 graduate. He isn’t a Carlisle alumnus himself, but his parents got married and had him while they were coaching and teaching there, so Sharp feels like he was still born a Carlisle Indian.
“The school itself has been fantastic. Everyone’s been very welcoming,” he says. “The Bakers did such a great job for the last 18 years. The foundation is set…We’ve got a chance to do some really special things this year, and all the years moving forward. Especially with the senior class we have now.”