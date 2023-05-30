FORNEY—The Tatum Eagles met their match in the Gunter Tigers. After losing game one of their Regional semifinal series on Wednesday, the Eagles took another tough loss 11-1 on Friday, bringing an end to their solid season.

Truitt Anthony started for Tatum and fended off Gunter until the top of the third, where the Tigers drew multiple walks and had three hits, including a two-run homer by Cade Dodson. They were ahead by seven runs after the fourth, taking advantage of multiple walks and a Tatum error, and continued adding runs in every inning after except the sixth.

