FORNEY—The Tatum Eagles met their match in the Gunter Tigers. After losing game one of their Regional semifinal series on Wednesday, the Eagles took another tough loss 11-1 on Friday, bringing an end to their solid season.
Truitt Anthony started for Tatum and fended off Gunter until the top of the third, where the Tigers drew multiple walks and had three hits, including a two-run homer by Cade Dodson. They were ahead by seven runs after the fourth, taking advantage of multiple walks and a Tatum error, and continued adding runs in every inning after except the sixth.
The Eagles didn’t get on board until the bottom of the sixth when Cayden Tatum scored on a passed ball. They had four hits overall, including two by Levi Lister and one each by Truitt Anthony and Kody Hines.
Anthony pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and seven runs, walking four and striking out two. Cayden Tatum took over in relief for two and third innings, surrendering four runs on three hits, striking out three and walking four. Ashby Anthony pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Gunter’s Brooks Griggs-Bell pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and one run, striking out three and walking five.
The Eagles finished their season with a 23-11 record.