Tatum 7, Winnsboro 5: The Eagles fended off a late Winnsboro comeback to claim their 3A Area Championship title on Friday at home. Tatum produced hits in every inning, tallying 13 overall. Truitt Anthony, Cayden Tatum, Kody Hines and Levi Lister all had hits to help score four runs in the bottom of the third. Camron Redwine homered in the fourth, giving Tatum a 7-2 lead. Lister and Landen Tovar had three hits to lead the Eagles.
Winnsboro wasn’t done, rallying for three more runs and putting the Eagles’ two closing pitchers, Carson Gonzalez and Tatum, under pressure. Tatum delivered the last three outs with nine pitches to secure their win.
Anthony started on the pitcher’s mound for the Eagles, lasting 5.1 innings where he allowed seven hits and three runs, walked one and struck out five.
Winnsboro’s Daxon Worley went three innings, allowing ten hits and seven runs and walking two. Skeet Brumley took over for the last three innings.
Tatum triumphed 9-4 in game one of their series, held in Winnsboro. A grand slam by Anthony in the top of the second gave them a comfortable 8-1 lead. The Eagles had nine hits overall, with Redwine, Ashby Anthony and Kohen Keifer getting two each. They stole four bases in total with Gonzalez leading with two.
Tovar got the win for the Eagles, allowing four runs and seven hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking four.
The Eagles will face Atlanta in the Regional quarterfinals, beginning on Wednesday at Woods Field in Marshall. Game two will be on Thursday in Carthage. A possible game three will be at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Leverett’s Chapel 14, Miller Grove 11: The LC Lions stood victorious after three high-scoring games in their 1A Regional quarterfinal playoff series against the Miller Grove Hornets on Friday at Rains High School.
They took game one 10-9 on Thursday with a walk-off single by Blane Reeves, a game where they had 19 hits including doubles from Eduardo Espinosa and Demarion Brown and a triple by Raymond Espinosa. Dylan Harris pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, striking out two and walking one. Raymond Espinosa threw for the last three innings, allowing seven hits and three runs, walking three and striking out five.
The Lions watched an early lead slip away in game two which ended in a 6-8 loss on Friday. Carson Ford pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs, walking six and striking out six. They had nine hits, including a double by Wyatt Ford and a triple by Brown.
They persevered in game three which saw the lead changing hands multiple times until the 14-11 outcome. LC tallied 18 hits including triples by Espinosa and Reeves, a double by Alec Vickers and a solo home run by Brown in the bottom of the fifth. Espinosa and Brown led with four hits each and Brown had four stolen bases.
Espinosa pitched two and two-thirds innings to start for the Lions, allowing two hits and one run, striking out six and walking one. Ford pitched in relief for two and two-thirds innings.
The Lions will face Sulphur Bluff in the Regional semifinals this weekend.
West Rusk 6, Harmony 9: The Raiders’ season came to an end after being swept by the Harmony Eagles in their Area playoff series on Friday and Saturday.
Harmony took game one 3-2 with a walk-off double by Riley Patterson.
Kullen Tavarez started for the Raiders, pitching six innings where he allowed three hits and one run, walked four and struck out three. Jackson pitched in relief for two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and two runs.
Cole Jackson tripled and Xander Mason, Jaxon Farquhar, Ty Harper and Carson Martin all hit singles for five hits total.
In game two, the Raiders were trailing Harmony by eight runs after five innings. They got a rally going in the bottom of the fifth when they drew multiple walks and scored five runs on Harmony’s errors and a double by Nix. They managed one more run when Nix scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. West Rusk totaled seven hits led by Nix and Harper who had two each.
Jimmie Harper pitched 3.1 innings to start for the Raiders, allowing four runs on six hits, including an inside-the-park home run by Harmony’s Boston Seahorn. Harper struck out five and walked eight. Will Jackson and Cole Jackson pitched two-thirds and three innings in relief, respectively.
The Raiders’ win-loss record this season was 22-12.