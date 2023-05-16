Tatum 7, Winnsboro 5: The Eagles fended off a late Winnsboro comeback to claim their 3A Area Championship title on Friday at home. Tatum produced hits in every inning, tallying 13 overall. Truitt Anthony, Cayden Tatum, Kody Hines and Levi Lister all had hits to help score four runs in the bottom of the third. Camron Redwine homered in the fourth, giving Tatum a 7-2 lead. Lister and Landen Tovar had three hits to lead the Eagles.

Winnsboro wasn’t done, rallying for three more runs and putting the Eagles’ two closing pitchers, Carson Gonzalez and Tatum, under pressure. Tatum delivered the last three outs with nine pitches to secure their win.

