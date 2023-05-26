FORNEY—The Tatum Eagles fell 8-0 to the Gunter Tigers in their Regional Semifinal playoff opener on Wednesday evening.
Gunter picked up steady runs in every inning except the first while Tatum got several runners on base but ultimately couldn't get them home.
Landen Tovar started on the pitcher's mound for Tatum and lasted three innings where he allowed five hits and three runs, walked four and struck out one. Cayden Tatum pitched in relief for one and two-thirds innings and Ashby Anthony pitched one and a third innings.
Gunter's Isaac Villanueva gave up five hits against Tatum, including a double by Carson Gonzalez. Cayden Tatum had two hits to lead the Eagles offensively. Levi Lister and Tovar each singled.
Tatum will try to keep their postseason going with game two on Friday evening. A potential game three will take place on Saturday afternoon.