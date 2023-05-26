FORNEY—The Tatum Eagles fell 8-0 to the Gunter Tigers in their Regional Semifinal playoff opener on Wednesday evening.

Gunter picked up steady runs in every inning except the first while Tatum got several runners on base but ultimately couldn't get them home.

