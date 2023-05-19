The Tatum Eagles are moving on to round four of the playoffs after sweeping Atlanta in the Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday and Thursday. They soared away with an 8-2 victory in game one and retook the lead late in game two to win 4-2.

Landen Tovar pitched six innings in game one, allowing four hits and one run, walking four and striking out two. Cayden Tatum pitched the last inning in relief, allowing one hit and one run and walking two.

