The Tatum Eagles are moving on to round four of the playoffs after sweeping Atlanta in the Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday and Thursday. They soared away with an 8-2 victory in game one and retook the lead late in game two to win 4-2.
Landen Tovar pitched six innings in game one, allowing four hits and one run, walking four and striking out two. Cayden Tatum pitched the last inning in relief, allowing one hit and one run and walking two.
They tallied seven hits led by Carson Gonzalez and Levi Lister who hit two apiece. Gonzalez also led in RBI with three.
Tatum got on board early in game two after Truitt Anthony tripled and later scored on a groundout by Tovar in the bottom of the second.
Atlanta rallied with hits by Will Woodruff and Ty Graf in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead, but Tatum quickly tied the game up thanks to a triple from Kohen Keifer and Levi Lister’s sacrifice fly.
The game stayed tied until the bottom of the sixth where Gonzalez reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on Camron Redwine’s double. A single by Tovar brought home Redwine for the Eagles’ fourth run.
Anthony started for the Eagles, going five innings where he allowed three hits and two runs, walked five and struck out six. Tatum closed again, pitching two innings where he allowed no hits, walked one and struck out one.
The Eagles will play either Gunter or Rains in next week’s Regional semifinal series.