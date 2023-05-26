RUSK—The Leverett's Chapel Lions rallied to retake the lead and claimed a 6-4 win in game one of their Regional playoff series against Kennard on Thursday.

An inside-the-park home run by Dequincy Brown in the top of the fifth turned around a 3-4 deficit, earning the Lions two runs. Dylan Harris scored one more run in that inning with a steal of home, helping to cement the lead they would hold on for the rest of the game.

