RUSK—The Leverett's Chapel Lions rallied to retake the lead and claimed a 6-4 win in game one of their Regional playoff series against Kennard on Thursday.
An inside-the-park home run by Dequincy Brown in the top of the fifth turned around a 3-4 deficit, earning the Lions two runs. Dylan Harris scored one more run in that inning with a steal of home, helping to cement the lead they would hold on for the rest of the game.
The Lions had nine hits against Kennard's Jaden Kulms, who pitched seven innings where he walked one and struck out 12. Brown and Eduardo Espinosa led the Lions with two hits each and Brown had two RBI. The Lions stole eight bases overall, with Raymond Espinosa and Trent Wheat stealing two and Demarion Brown, Harris and Dequincy Brown stealing one each.
Carson Ford pitched all seven innings where he allowed seven hits and surrendered four runs. He walked three and struck out four.
Game two will take place on Saturday afternoon with a game three to follow if necessary.