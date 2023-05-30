RUSK—After triumphing in game one of their Regional Final series on Thursday, Leverett’s Chapel (LC) fell just short of the championship and a trip to the State tournament with two losses to Kennard on Saturday.

The Lions nearly had it in game two but watched an early 7-2 lead slip away thanks to a revived Kennard offense, culminating in a 13-10 final score. Game three saw the Lions take a brief 2-0 lead after the first inning but the Tigers came back again with three runs in the bottom of the third and steadily added runs in every inning after that for a 7-3 final.

