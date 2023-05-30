RUSK—After triumphing in game one of their Regional Final series on Thursday, Leverett’s Chapel (LC) fell just short of the championship and a trip to the State tournament with two losses to Kennard on Saturday.
The Lions nearly had it in game two but watched an early 7-2 lead slip away thanks to a revived Kennard offense, culminating in a 13-10 final score. Game three saw the Lions take a brief 2-0 lead after the first inning but the Tigers came back again with three runs in the bottom of the third and steadily added runs in every inning after that for a 7-3 final.
LC tallied nine hits in the high-scoring game two, led by Demarion Brown and Dequincy Brown who had two each. Raymond Espinosa, Blane Reeves, Wyatt Ford and Alec Vickers each had one. The Lions had a tremendous second inning where they first drew multiple walks and a single by Demarion Brown, a triple by Espinosa and a double by Dequincy Brown helped drive in six runs.
The tide turned in the top of the fourth. Kennard took advantage of LC errors and wild pitches and added three runs.
The score was 9-3 after the fourth so the Lions were still in a good position, but a determined Kennard team couldn’t be stopped. Their starting pitcher Keyton Lumbrerarz was also looking far more confident after struggling in the second inning. They picked up two more runs with singles in the top of the fifth, then two more in the top of the sixth, with one run being walked in.
Kennard’s Jaden Kulms hit a triple in the top of the seventh to tie the game 10-10. Two more singles got them up to 13 runs, making a possible last-minute Lions’ comeback that much harder.
Dylan Harris started on the pitcher’s mound for LC, lasting four innings where he allowed four hits and seven runs and walked five. Espinosa pitched in relief for two and a third innings, allowing four hits and six runs, walking five and striking out one. Ford pitched two thirds of an inning to close.
Game three started well for LC when Dequincy Brown singled and Espinosa walked and both scored on a double by Harris. Espinosa started on the pitcher’s mound and was able to hold off the Tigers until the third where he got two outs quickly but gave up three runs before getting the last out.
Espinosa would pitch three innings total, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out two. Ford took over for three innings, allowing five hits and four runs, walking two and striking out one.
LC tallied nine hits again. Harris led with three hits in four at bats. Demarion Brown, Dequincy Brown and Eduardo Espinosa had two hits each.
The LC Lions finished their season with a 13-15 record overall.