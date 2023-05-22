GRAND SALINE—Leverett's Chapel is moving on to the Division 3 Regional Finals after sweeping Sulphur Bluff on Thursday and Friday. The Lions grabbed a late lead in the top of the seventh of game one to win 5-4 and overcame a tie halfway through game two to triumph 5-2. They are now among the top eight teams left in the 1A playoffs.

Carson Ford was on the pitcher's mound for five and a third innings in game one where he surrendered four runs and four hits, walked five and struck out five. Raymond Espinosa was the winning pitcher, closing the game over one and two-thirds innings where he allowed one hit.

