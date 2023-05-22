GRAND SALINE—Leverett's Chapel is moving on to the Division 3 Regional Finals after sweeping Sulphur Bluff on Thursday and Friday. The Lions grabbed a late lead in the top of the seventh of game one to win 5-4 and overcame a tie halfway through game two to triumph 5-2. They are now among the top eight teams left in the 1A playoffs.
Carson Ford was on the pitcher's mound for five and a third innings in game one where he surrendered four runs and four hits, walked five and struck out five. Raymond Espinosa was the winning pitcher, closing the game over one and two-thirds innings where he allowed one hit.
The Lions got eight hits against Sulphur Bluff's Brody Gunn, including a double by Blane Reeves and a triple by Espinosa. Espinosa, Demarion Brown, Dylan Harris, Reeves, Eduardo Espinosa, Alec Vickers and Wyatt Ford each had an RBI. Vickers and Eduardo Espinosa stole one base each.
Harris pitched all seven innings in game two, allowing four hits and two runs, walking three and striking out nine.
Brown and Raymond Espinosa led the Lions with two hits each, including a double that turned into an inside-the-park home run for Brown in the bottom of the third.
Eduardo Espinosa stole home in the bottom of the fourth to give the Lions a 3-2 lead and singles by Ford, Brown, Raymond Espinosa and Harris produced two more runs to help them pull away for good. The Lions also stole a total of eight bases and Raymond Espinosa led with three.
Leverett's Chapel will take on Kennard in the Regional round beginning with game one on Thursday at Rusk High School. Game two will be on Saturday followed by a game three if necessary.