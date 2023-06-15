The Henderson 14U All-Stars earned second place in their district tournament with a 14-2 loss to Troup in the championship game on Tuesday evening at the Henderson Sports Complex. Henderson and Troup will both advance to the 14U State tournament to be held on the weekend of June 24 in Kilgore.

Troup took a commanding five-run lead in the top of the first inning with Juan Salinas leading the way on offense. He drove in three runs with a double.

