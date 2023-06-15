The Henderson 14U All-Stars earned second place in their district tournament with a 14-2 loss to Troup in the championship game on Tuesday evening at the Henderson Sports Complex. Henderson and Troup will both advance to the 14U State tournament to be held on the weekend of June 24 in Kilgore.
Troup took a commanding five-run lead in the top of the first inning with Juan Salinas leading the way on offense. He drove in three runs with a double.
Salinas would drive in one more run in the second, where Troup added seven runs to their lead. James Pierce, Preston Rainwater, Clayton Morris, Carson McElroy and Braxton Barton each had RBI. Barton went three for four at the plate for the most hits Troup overall.
Henderson got their two runs in the bottom of the third. Grayson Spoon got hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Michael Hall and then to third when Brailon Walker drew a walk, loading the bases. Spoon scored Henderson's first run when Ben Green hit a single to center field. Hall scored their second run on a passed ball.
The game was called due to the mercy rule at the conclusion of the fourth inning.
Henderson's Nathan McGee started on the pitcher's mound for one inning. Camren Batten pitched one-third of an inning and Jax Wimberly pitched the last two and two-thirds.
Troup's Josh Childress pitched all four innings, striking out eight and walking one.