From Staff Reports
Smyrna Baptist Church, of Rusk County’s Oak Flat Community will celebrate 150 years in the service of the Lord this Sunday, August 20.
To celebrate the small, rural church’s 1873 organization, the current membership will be holding revival and anniversary services, with the present pastor speaking along with a host of former pastors. Bro. John Paul Little will be speaking on Wednesday August 16, at 7 p.m., Bro. Charles Williams will that take to the pulpit Thursday, August 17, and Bro. Joe Griffith will preach on Friday. Bro. Robert Vaughn will speak at 10 a.m., Sunday, August 20.
Minutes from the August 16, 1873 organizational meeting described the important event saying, “a number of Brethren and Sisters met at Chinquapin for the purpose of organizing a Missionary Baptist Church. After divine service by Elder John Sparkman. Solicited brethren called for, none present. On motion, Bro. John Deason was called to preside with Eld. John Sparkman, Bro. F.O. Galloway to act as clerk protem. Opportunity then extended to those wishing to unite whereupon 17 came forward with letters of recommendation and were received. Namely E.S. Parker, Rebecca Parker, Jasper Parker, G.A. Parker, M.T. Wells, E. Wells, W.J. Parker, C.A.E. Parker, Martha Moore, J.F.M. Reid, Mary V. Reid, Robert P. Goldsberry, Nannie E. Goldsberry, G.W. McNew, Martha McNew, C.M. Holleman, F.O. Galloway. After letters being read, fellowship for each other called for and was granted, then we extended to each other the right hand of Christian and church fellowship. Prayer being offered by Eld. John Sparkman for the preservation and the unity of the church. We then proceeded in conference, elected J.F.M. Reid church clerk. On motion the meeting was protracted. No farther business. Conference adjourned, Conference approved.”
After Sunday’s services, a luncheon will be held and the history and memories of early Smyrna Baptist Church will be shared. Those wishing to attend the revival and anniversary services and events can find the church at the intersection of FM 2496 and CR 3156 in Mt. Enterprise.