Ribbon Cutting - Trophy Wife MediSpa

May 30 Ribbon Cutting for Trophy Wife MediSpa at their new location. Pictured cutting the ribbon is Owner Michelle Hight, family, staff, friends, Chamber Ambassadors, Silver Stars and Board of Directors.

