As a U.S. Navy veteran, I shall never forget the tragic event regarding the USS Liberty. Thursday, June 8, 2023, marks the anniversary of one of the most shameful days in American history.
Israel, commonly known as America’s most favored nation and ally, intentionally and brutally attacked the USS Liberty, murdering 34 and wounding 172 Americans. This ship was in international waters and was under surveillance by Israeli warplanes for eight hours. According to Deputy CIA Director George Carver and Admiral Thomas Moorer, Chief of U.S. Naval Operations. The attack was carefully orchestrated by jets strafing and dropping bombs, including napalm. After the air attack, deadly torpedo boats were employed which blasted a 40-by-40-foot hole in the ship’s hull.
Despite the damage, the ship remained afloat; however, it was damaged so severely that it had to be scrapped. Israeli forces then machine-gunned their life rafts, showing no mercy. There were 812 rocket and cannon holes in the ship, and thousands of 50-caliber rounds fired at them. When the attack commenced, the defenseless USS Liberty sent out an SOS calling for help which was acknowledged by the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga, which was in the area of operations.
Amazingly, no help arrived until 18 hours after the attack. The USS Saratoga did launch aircraft to go to the defense of the USS Liberty but were ordered to return to the carrier before reaching the disabled ship.
This order was given personally by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
It is unconscionable that the Commander-in-Chief, a Navy veteran himself, could deny protection to a U. S. Navy ship, which was in harm’s way and under attack while its crew was slaughtered.
We now know the motive for Israel’s intentional attack. The intelligence ship USS Liberty was in a position in those international waters to intercept military broadcasts that Israel’s attack on the Syrian Golan Heights was unprovoked and in direct violation of international law.
America went to war partly because of the attack on the USS Cole in Yemen, yet there has never even been a congressional investigation of the USS Liberty tragedy.
To the men of the USS Liberty — may your souls rest in peace.