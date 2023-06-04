As a U.S. Navy veteran, I shall never forget the tragic event regarding the USS Liberty. Thursday, June 8, 2023, marks the anniversary of one of the most shameful days in American history.

Israel, commonly known as America’s most favored nation and ally, intentionally and brutally attacked the USS Liberty, murdering 34 and wounding 172 Americans. This ship was in international waters and was under surveillance by Israeli warplanes for eight hours. According to Deputy CIA Director George Carver and Admiral Thomas Moorer, Chief of U.S. Naval Operations. The attack was carefully orchestrated by jets strafing and dropping bombs, including napalm. After the air attack, deadly torpedo boats were employed which blasted a 40-by-40-foot hole in the ship’s hull.

