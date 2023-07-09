Joker

It starts as a sort of whine. This pulsing ‘wreeeee’ gets louder and louder and eventually stops, only to start its throbbing whine over again. That is the sound of heat...the sound of summer.

They are living tinnitus, these screeching creatures. They are a buzz in the back of your brain that has ceased to be associated with the long-winded cicadas I know them to be, and only translate to Texas summertime.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription