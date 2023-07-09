It starts as a sort of whine. This pulsing ‘wreeeee’ gets louder and louder and eventually stops, only to start its throbbing whine over again. That is the sound of heat...the sound of summer.
They are living tinnitus, these screeching creatures. They are a buzz in the back of your brain that has ceased to be associated with the long-winded cicadas I know them to be, and only translate to Texas summertime.
The 90-decibel love song of these nightmare leaves has forever been associated with months of deep discomfort, an endless Texas Summer.
Summers here are like childbirth. If our bodies could remember how miserable these long months were going to be, we’d never go through it again. Bags would be packed and cross-country moves made!
I remember the summers of my childhood through a veil of nostalgia, sweet and entirely inaccurate.
There was no real escape from the heat. Nobody had air conditioning then, I mean, we did, but it barely worked, and Grandma wasn’t turning an A/C on for us.
We were meant for the outdoors. We were sacrifices to the cicadas, and we didn’t seem to mind.
Sprinklers under the trampoline, wading in the remarkably dangerous highway-side pothole, or holding your thumb over the scorching hot waters of the garden hose making huge arches of lava that showered down on all of my first-generation cousins. That first sip of the vinyl-flavored magma flash frying three layers of an unsuspecting tongue...the quick inhale and ‘sksssssss’, the only sound a sous vide mouth can form.
Three-digit temperatures, seconds away from draught, and not a single shifting leaf as breezes seem to die as quickly as the flora. Each step is a crunch as blades shatter under bare feet. Most steps ended in ‘ouch’ or even pre-pubescent swear words as the prickly carcasses of grasses past embedded their ghastly appendages into soft soles.
A dehydrated Texas lawn is a minefield of stickers, sticker burrs, fire ants, and Third degree burns.
An overgrown field of clover, somehow refusing to succumb to the solar flare, a perfect hiding place. Sweet, cool relief, if only until the voices of Aunts passed rang out, “Gedouddadaclova!” She was the banshee we hid from in those red-tufted tendrils of greenery.
Whispered giggles, belly laughs escaping through sinus cavities as we hid from the screamers, lest we die!
“H’ugh...,” the thud of bodies falling at great speed onto water-logged yellow rubber mats, sliding along a prickly 100 feet only to come to rest in a puddle of red mud and broken grass. Broken tailbones and phrenospasm, as the repeated attempt to run the length of the slide, was never successfully achieved.
Slip-n-break your neck would have been a more appropriate name.
When the daily broiling got to be too much for all of us, the family would pile into the odd caravan and hit the beach. The mile-long berth of Grandma’s cream-colored LTD station wagon would be filled with untethered whiny children, all begging for Fiddle Faddle or fighting over a seam in the seat. “She’s touching me!”
The thwip of Grandma’s dash switch, the least appealing of all summer sounds. Always a surprise and always deserved, she could grab that weather-beaten rod of overgrown bush and smack us all broadly in the head before we even registered the flick of her wrist. Eyes never having left the highway, a car full of crybabies, adequately punished...she was a master.
Our summer vacations were lessons never learned. We all knew sunscreen was necessary. We all ignored that knowledge. The remainder of our annual week away a cacophony of sharply inhaled tssss as sunburns were either purposefully slapped or slathered with Noxema. There was no moment as frigid as the first touch of that artificially white and somehow stiff cream. I have no idea where the idea of using that as sunburn relief came from, but we lived by it.
Those vacations were filled with little giggles and the slapping of tiny flat feet on sodden sand as the second-gen littles chased the surf, chased the seagulls, and then adversely ran from the seagulls with handfuls of knowingly-placed bread or chips.
Texas summers as an adult might be karma for the hilariously inflicted torture of my younger family members.
Snapping back to the real-life trauma of a Texas Summer, the wreeeee is ever-present. Even in my office, madly typing this very same piece, I hear it. It’s quieter and further back in my brain, but it’s there to remind me that swinging that glass door will be inviting misery.
Wait...that’s not cicadas...that IS tinnitus. Still...