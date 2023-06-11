The other day the Sweet Wife, and I, along with our son Adam, were watching grandson Walker play in a baseball game. He hit a three-run homer, but I digress!
Anyway, it was mid-day, a hot, and humid. Those watching, mostly parents and grandparents of the 13 and under players, were scrambling for a spot in the shade.
The old ball park in which they were playing had no cover for the meager grandstands. Fortunately, a short distance from the field were a few trees that provided very valuable shade, which got me to thinking!
That shade was truly a priority. It had terrific value.
Some value is obvious, like our family, friends, our church family, a good job, warmth in the winter and a cool shade in the summer!
I remember a couple of years ago when we were hit by the worst cold weather of the century, a small motor on a hearing unit became extremely valuable to us. Our heating unit went out, but Jay Johnson braved the ice and snow to come to the house to install a used motor that the happened to have in his shop. It brought our heating unit back to life again when it was below zero outside. We loved that little motor than ran perfectly until the thaw.
Value. We often take those things we value for granted. Good health, and good doctors when our health needs adjustment!
I remember my Dad years ago had cut a hole in the side of his work shoe. As a kid, I was curious why he would ruin a perfectly good shoe by cutting a hole in the side of it. My Dad had trouble with his feet his entire life.
It came from walking in all kinds of weather when there was no other way to get to work. He often got his feet wet inside his well-worn shoes or boots, with no chance to dry them. That caused many problems. He explained that he had a “corn” on that side of his foot and had to cut the shoe to give him some relief while he worked.
I remember his quote exactly, “Son, I wouldn’t take a dollar and a quarter for that hole right now!” Value. A hole in a shoe that provided comfort. Value to him that he certainly didn’t take for granted.
I can’t possibly mention all the things that are valuable, often value that we take for granted, but I am reminded each day of the value, without thinking, of so many things. For example, water when I am thirsty, air to breath, rain when it is dry, socks, hearing aids, songs sung (talked) by Walter Brennan, Grandpa Jones’ “The Christmas Visitor,” baseball, lemon icebox pie, salmon patties, being married to the great cook who makes salmon patties, ice tea, an old farm pickup that still has notes in it from my late father-in-law, a sister who was born on Christmas Day, two children, six grandchildren, vacations to the beach, Aggies, lifelong friends from my high school days, being raised by parents who loved me unconditionally, blueberry pancakes at Cracker Barrel, cousins, spring, summer and fall...winter, not so much!
I value and believe in prayer each day, sometime each hour! I don’t ever want to take that for granted!
The purpose, however, of my thinking was not the big, obvious things that provide value. I just thought about that shade and how I personally valued that spot under that old oak tree.
Think about the values in life and stop a minute to appreciate the little things. We could all stand to take a little time to watch a ball game under a shade tree! Walker also had two doubles!