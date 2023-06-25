Some conversations are harder than others, and I’ve been forced to have one of the more difficult talks with my mother recently.
While hiding from the summertime swarm of bloodsucking helicopters and the soul-dehydrating heat in my old beat-to-death forest Prius, I answered a tearful video call from my mother. She was so concerned about Bella, her 12-year constant companion and the sweetest puppy you’ve ever seen. She just knew Bella’s time to skitter across that Rainbow Bridge was swiftly coming, and her heart was broken at the thought.
My old craggy heart felt the impending loss, as well.
I swallowed my own tears and allowed the grief to be Mom’s. That is wholly her pain, and she deserved to wallow in it. Never alone, because I was there, if only as a drastically pixelated face on the other end of a crappy phone connection, but because she’s the only person that feels it this thoroughly. I comforted her, as best I could, reminding her to hug, kiss, pet, and snuggle that baby for every second she had left.
And so quickly those seconds ran out. A few short hours after an early Thursday morning call to make sure that Bella made it through the night, I had that painful conversation with my broken-hearted mother. Bella had passed. Her sweet little ginger-maned baby was gone.
She felt silly being so emotional. She could just hear people telling her, “It’s just a dog,” and some jackwagon will say it, without fail. I pray to the Holiest of Holies that I’m not within earshot when said wagon forms his lips to unleash that short, hateful sentence.
For while Bella was a dog, she was never JUST a dog.
Bella was the sweetly annoying tic tic tic of too-long toenails on linoleum. She loathed getting her nails filed but would sit there patiently, licking Mom’s hand as she shortened those little puppy talons.
She was a 12-year-long game of stare eyes. Always watching for movement, in case she’d need to give chase into the next room. Always watching, just to say, “I see you.”
Sweet Bella was an excitedly wagging puffball of a tail running full speed onto the back of the couch to give kisses when you walked into the door, ecstatic at every visit. Nothing could bring on a smile faster than seeing how absolutely delighted she was to see one of us. Little Bella.
Bella was annual choppy haircuts to beat the summer heat. She would be so embarrassed after those poorly-crafted cuts. She wouldn’t go outside for days, lest any other creature witness her humiliation.
She was a bundle of hairy toes and a wet nose just one pillow over. One pillow, one sofa cushion, one step...always there next to you just waiting to be touched. We always did, but it still wasn’t enough. There were never enough pets for her, and now not for us.
We all played the kissy game with her. Every one of us did it, at one point or another. Hold her hot-breathed self inches away from your face and blow on her until she’d lick, but then try to outrun the tongue.
She was so fast. We’ve all inadvertently been French kissed by that sweet little ginger face more times than we can count.
She was so soft underhand and so annoyingly underfoot. Even just hours after her passing, what any of us wouldn’t give to have to step around her one more time.
She was one piece of kibble at a time. Take a chunk, walk away, chew loudly, and repeat. She walked thousands of miles in her long lifetime for one more bite of crappy kibble.
She was a bathroom stalker, a kitchen stalker, a bedroom stalker...always peering, just around every corner, waiting to follow three more steps into the next room. Always wishing to be close to her best friend, her mommy.
By now, she is resting sweetly next to our sorely missed and much loved Missy, in our creekside family plot. The wooden cross bearing her name will have been placed at the head of her grave by the calloused yet sweet hands of my beloved Sas, who will visit her daily, placing pretty baubles to remind us what a beautiful little soul was our Bella, Mama’s Bella.
We miss you already, sweet girl.