Some conversations are harder than others, and I’ve been forced to have one of the more difficult talks with my mother recently.

While hiding from the summertime swarm of bloodsucking helicopters and the soul-dehydrating heat in my old beat-to-death forest Prius, I answered a tearful video call from my mother. She was so concerned about Bella, her 12-year constant companion and the sweetest puppy you’ve ever seen. She just knew Bella’s time to skitter across that Rainbow Bridge was swiftly coming, and her heart was broken at the thought.

