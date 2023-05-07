This week marked the deadline for first-year college applicants to many universities to decide about whether and where to enroll. It can be a very difficult choice involving a range of financial, educational, and emotional factors. Through high school, options are much more limited for most young people. Beyond that point, however, a vast number of paths emerge – full-time work, technical training programs, colleges and universities, and much more. Let’s look at what recent high school and college graduates are doing.

Some 62% of the 2022 high school graduating class enrolled in colleges or universities (as of October 2022) according to recently released US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

